ICSE, ISC results declared, no merit list of toppers even this year

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Saturday declared the Class X (ICSE) and Class XII (ISC) results with pass percentages of 99.98 per cent and 99.76 per cent, respectively.

Like last year, the CISCE board decided not to release a merit list of toppers, citing “exceptional circumstances under which the results have been prepared”.

After cancelling its annual board examinations in April, CISCE devised alternate assessment schemes for both the grades on the basis of which the results have been computed.

For students of Class X, this included the average marks of subjects, scored by students in various internal tests conducted for them through Classes IX and X and their board internal assessment marks.

For Class XII, the average marks of subjects in various internal tests conducted through Classes XI and XII, their Class X average marks and their board project and practical examination marks have been taken into consideration.

In a note by the board’s Chief Executive Gerry Arathoon said, “This year has been an extremely difficult one for the entire country, with the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic wreaking havoc and impacting every aspect of life, especially the educational sector. In spite of the severe crisis, the CISCE, has against all odds and difficult circumstances, prepared, and tabulated the results…The data submitted by the schools was analysed by a team of reputed statisticians from some of the premier institutions in the country, along with senior officials of the CISCE. While devising the methodology for computing marks, the endeavour was to ensure fairness to all candidates concerned to the best possible extent.”

Out of a total of 2,19,499 ICSE candidates, 2,19,454 passed and out of a total of 94,011 ISC candidates, 93,781 passed.

In Delhi-NCR schools, 100% of ICSE students passed the examination along with 99.93% of ISC students.