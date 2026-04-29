ICSE, ISC Results 2026 Date and Time: CISCE to announce results on April 30

CISCE 10th, 12th Result 2026 Date and Time: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will declare the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) results 2026 on April 30. According to confirmation received from the CISCE board, the results for both 10th and 12th will be announced around 11 am.

Once released, students will be able to access their scorecards on the official websites at cisce.org and results.cisce.org, as well as through DigiLocker.

LIVE UPDATES | CISCE to declare results for both 10th and 12th on April 30

The announcement follows the board’s usual result declaration pattern, with results typically released in the last week of April. Over the past few years, CISCE has standardised the process by announcing results through an official notification and activating the result link simultaneously for students across the country.