ICSE, ISC Results 2026 Date and Time: CISCE to announce results on April 30

CISCE 10th, 12th Result 2026 Date and Time: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will declare the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) results 2026 on April 30. According to confirmation received from the CISCE board, the results for both 10th and 12th will be announced around 11 am.
Once released, students will be able to access their scorecards on the official websites at cisce.org and results.cisce.org, as well as through DigiLocker.
LIVE UPDATES | CISCE to declare results for both 10th and 12th on April 30
The announcement follows the board’s usual result declaration pattern, with results typically released in the last week of April. Over the past few years, CISCE has standardised the process by announcing results through an official notification and activating the result link simultaneously for students across the country.
Last year, CISCE had declared both ICSE and ISC results on April 30 at 11 am, with the announcement made through an official press communication, followed by activation of result links on its websites. Similarly, in earlier years, results have been released either via press notes or official website updates, without large-scale press conferences, ensuring quicker access for students.
This year too, the board is expected to follow a similar process, with results going live online at the scheduled time. Students will need to enter their unique ID, index number, and captcha code to access their marksheets. The online results will be provisional, while original certificates will be issued later through respective schools.
Students are advised to keep their login credentials ready and check only official platforms to avoid confusion or misinformation at the time of result declaration.