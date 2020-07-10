scorecardresearch
Friday, July 10, 2020
ICSE, ISC results 2020: Excitement, anxiety among students over CISCE results based on internal marking

The CISCE in a court proceeding had said that in case students are unhappy with marks given by this mode, they will have a second chance to appear for the exams at a later stage when it is more conducive to hold exams offline. The twitterati seem to be happy with the decision.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 10, 2020 3:42:05 pm
With the results for ISC, ICSE being declared, students have flooded social media handles with amusing reactions. The result is important for two reasons – one, it has come much in advance as after the Supreme Court (SC)’s order the results were expected by July 15. Second, this year, the results will be based on the internal assessment as all the board exams could not be conducted.

CISCE ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates

To give marks for subjects for which an exam has not been held, the average of the three highest-scoring subjects (for which exam has taken place) will be counted while the internal assessment of the papers which can also include project work will be added. The weightage of 70:30 will be given to both marking schemes.

CISCE students need 35 per cent marks to be deemed as passed. Last year, the overall pass percentage of ICSE was 98.54 per cent and for ISC, the overall pass percentage was 96.52 per cent.

