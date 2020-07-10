ICSE, ISC results 2020: Excitement, anxiety among students over CISCE results based on internal marking

CISCE result 2020: Check at cisce.org (Representational image) CISCE result 2020: Check at cisce.org (Representational image)

With the results for ISC, ICSE being declared, students have flooded social media handles with amusing reactions. The result is important for two reasons – one, it has come much in advance as after the Supreme Court (SC)’s order the results were expected by July 15. Second, this year, the results will be based on the internal assessment as all the board exams could not be conducted.

CISCE ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates

To give marks for subjects for which an exam has not been held, the average of the three highest-scoring subjects (for which exam has taken place) will be counted while the internal assessment of the papers which can also include project work will be added. The weightage of 70:30 will be given to both marking schemes.

The CISCE, in a court proceeding, had said that in case students are unhappy with marks given by this mode, they will have a second chance to appear for the exams at a later stage when it is more conducive to hold exams offline. The twitterati seem to be happy with the decision.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

ICSE, ISC result 2020: Here’s how to check marks, download mark sheet

#GerryArathoon #CISCE @ICSE_Board Thanks for considering the psyche of children & for ignoring the Pre-board marks. Now it appears to be a fair methodology for all X Std. children who have the potential to excel as it is now based on their performance in board exams & internals. — Phanish Shetty (@phanish_s) July 2, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will announce the ICSE and ISC Results 2020 today at 3 pm. All students right now: Izzat bachalena bhagwaan🙏 pic.twitter.com/Kiyptgnn4g — Arbaz khan (@arbazkh41948301) July 10, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

CISCE changed result date from 15th to 10th Le me:#ICSE #Result2020 pic.twitter.com/U7q0fHzFS5 — Antriksh Ranjan (@RanjanAntriksh) July 9, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

ICSE changes the result date from 15th july to 10th july

Meanwhile me: pic.twitter.com/qPHxQ07uU1 — @sanuutkarsh (@sanuutkarsh1) July 10, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

ICSE changes the result date from 15th july to 10th july

Meanwhile me: pic.twitter.com/qPHxQ07uU1 — @sanuutkarsh (@sanuutkarsh1) July 10, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

CISCE will declare results on 10th July Me: pic.twitter.com/54lsBl8q2M — Ashwin (@ashwinkala__) July 9, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

CISCE students need 35 per cent marks to be deemed as passed. Last year, the overall pass percentage of ICSE was 98.54 per cent and for ISC, the overall pass percentage was 96.52 per cent.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd