ICSE, ISC results 2020: When and where to check marks

ICSE, ISC results 2020: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will declare the ICSE and ISC results at 3 pm on July 10. The exams as usual were supposed to be held in February and March, however, this time it was postponed midway due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The pending exams were planned to be conducted in July, but with the board drawing criticism from both students and parents it decided to cancel the exams in the view of the current situation. Several state boards and CBSE too also cancelled the exams due to the same reason.

The CISCE had eight papers left for class 12 and six for the class 10 when the government asked all school boards to postpone the exams. The students will be evaluated on their performance in school assessment, but will also be given the opportunity to appear for the cancelled exams at a later date.

WEBSITES TO CHECK

Students can check their results at the board’s official website – cisce.org, results.cisce.org. Students can also get themselves registered here at indianexpress.com for the same.

In order to complete the registration one needs to fill the box below and once it is done, the candidate will receive their result and any updates regarding the same on their mobile phone and email.

Students can also check their results via SMS by sending her unique id to 09248082883. The board had recorded 98.54 passing percentage in ICSE last year, while it was 96.52 per cent in the ISC exams.

