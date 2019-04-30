CISCE to release ICSE, ISC results on May 7

ICSE & ISC Board 10th, 12th Result 2019 Date: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, New Delhi will declare the results of Class 10, 12 examination on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official websites- cisce.org.

The results will be made available through CAREERS portal, the website of the council and through SMSes. The candidates can avail the results through SMS also. They have to type ICSE or ISC followed by their seven-digit unique ID code and send the message to 09248082883.

The ICSE Class 10 examinations was conducted from February 22, while the ISC Class 12 examinations held from February 4.

From 2019 onwards, the students who are unable to crack the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will get a second chance to pass the examination. CISCE secretary Gerry Arathoon, in a press release, said, compartmental exams will be held for ISC candidates having failed in the fourth subject and ICSE candidates in the fifth subject, in the same year, shortly after publication of the respective board results.

Last year, 73,633 students appear for ISC exam out of which 39,703 were boys and 33,930 were girls. For class 12 (ISC) exam, a tital of 73, 633 students appeared.

A total of 96.47 per cent students cleared the Class 12 examinations, while 98.53 per cent students passed class 10. Kolkata Girl Ananya Maity has emerged as the Class 12 all India topper with 99.5 per cent. Pune’s Muskan Abdulla Pathan and Bengaluru’s Ashwin Rao have jointly topped the class 10 exams with 99.4 per cent each.