ICSE, ISC Result 2026: Websites to check and download CISCE marksheets

2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Apr 30, 2026 10:15 AM IST
CISCE Board ICSE, ISC Result 2026: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) today will be declaring the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 and Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 results for the 2026 exams at 11 am. Students can check the CISCE result marksheets at cisce.org, results.cisce.org and DigiLocker. For more updates on CISCE results, re-checking, and other details, the students can check IE Education.
CISCE Result 2026 Live Updates
Official website of CISCE (screengrab from website)To check the results go to the official website of CISCE and click on the results section. Then select the option of ICSE/ISC as applicable from the course section, after that enter the Unique ID Index number and captcha. Then click on show result to view the results and on print results to download and save it for future reference.
Read More | ICSE, ISC Result 2026: How to use DigiLocker to access CISCE marksheet?
Students can check their results here (screengrab from websites)
The ICSE Class 10 exam was conducted between February 17 and March 30, 2026. The ISC class 12 exam started on February 12 and ended on April 6, 2026. This year, around 2.6 lakh students appeared for the class 10 examination, while around 1.5 lakh appeared for the ISC (class 12) examination. Students can collect their result from digilocker also. For that, log in to the application or website using the login id, and then search for Council for the Indian school Certificate Examinations (CISCE). Then select the respective class and enter the details as required. The result will be available on screen, save it under the section of issued documents in digilocker for future use.
The results for the CISCE exam are available on digilocker also (screengrab from website).
Students can check their results via SMS also. For this, type the Unique ID for the respective classes. For class 1o, students will have to use ICSE Unique ID and for Class 12, ISC Unique ID and send it to 09248082883. The result which includes subject-wise marks will be delivered via SMS alert.