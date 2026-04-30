ICSE, ISC Result 2026: Websites to check and download CISCE marksheets

CISCE Board ICSE, ISC Result 2026: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) today will be declaring the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 and Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 results for the 2026 exams at 11 am. Students can check the CISCE result marksheets at cisce.org, results.cisce.org and DigiLocker. For more updates on CISCE results, re-checking, and other details, the students can check IE Education.

CISCE Result 2026 Live Updates

Official website of CISCE (screengrab from website)To check the results go to the official website of CISCE and click on the results section. Then select the option of ICSE/ISC as applicable from the course section, after that enter the Unique ID Index number and captcha. Then click on show result to view the results and on print results to download and save it for future reference.