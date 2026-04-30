ICSE, ISC Result 2026: How to download marksheet at Digilocker.gov.in?

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will announce the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) results 2026 on April 30. Once released, students will be able to check their results on official websites — cisce.org and results.cisce.org — as well as on DigiLocker.

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Adding to the anticipation, DigiLocker has indicated that the results will be made available on its platform as soon as they are declared. In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), DigiLocker said, “The moment you’ve been waiting for is almost here… ICSE & ISC 2026 Results will be available soon on DigiLocker,” assuring students of a smooth and instant result access experience.