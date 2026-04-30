ICSE, ISC Result 2026: How to download marksheet at Digilocker.gov.in?

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The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will announce the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) results 2026 on April 30. Once released, students will be able to check their results on official websites — cisce.org and results.cisce.org — as well as on DigiLocker.
LIVE UPDATES | When will ICSE, ISC results be announced this year?
Adding to the anticipation, DigiLocker has indicated that the results will be made available on its platform as soon as they are declared. In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), DigiLocker said, “The moment you’ve been waiting for is almost here… ICSE & ISC 2026 Results will be available soon on DigiLocker,” assuring students of a smooth and instant result access experience.
The moment you’ve been waiting for is almost here!
Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE),
ICSE & ISC 2026 Results will be available soon on DigiLocker.
Your hard work deserves a smooth, instant result experience.
Get ready to check it anytime, anywhere!… pic.twitter.com/uEX3SXw2qd
— DigiLocker (@digilocker_ind) April 29, 2026
The digital platform allows students to securely access their marksheets and certificates anytime, helping avoid website crashes due to heavy traffic on result day. To check results on DigiLocker, students need to log in using their registered mobile number or Aadhaar-linked account. Here’s a step-by-step guide to check
Steps to check ICSE, ISC Result 2026 on DigiLocker:
Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker website or open the DigiLocker app
Step 2: Log in using your registered mobile number, Aadhaar, or username
Step 3: If new, sign up and complete the account verification process
Step 4: Go to the “Education” or “Issued Documents” section
Step 5: Select “CISCE” as the issuing authority
Step 6: Enter required details such as your Unique ID/Index Number and year of passing
Step 7: Click on submit to view your ICSE/ISC marksheet
Step 8: Download or save the digital marksheet for future use
Last year, the CISCE declared both ICSE and ISC results on April 30 at 11 am, following a press conference. A similar timeline is expected this year as well, although students are advised to keep checking official updates for confirmation.