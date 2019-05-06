ICSE, ISC result 2019: Date and time for class 10th, 12th CISCE results

ICSE, ISC result 2019: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will declare the result for class 10 and class 12 board exams tomorrow, May 7 (Tuesday). Once released, the students who have appeared for the exam can check the result at the official website cisce.org. The exams for class 10 or ICSE were conducted from February 22 to March 25, 2019 and the exams for class or ISC were conducted from February 4 to March 25, 2019.

The results for both ISC and ICSE will be declared on the same date as well as at the same time. The links are expected to be activated at 3 pm for students to check their result and download their scorecard. The official mark sheets can be availed from respective schools, later.

ICSE, ISC result 2019: How to check

Besides referring to the official website, cisce.org, students can also check the result via SMS facility. Students have to type ICSE or ISC (depending upon which class they appeared for) followed by their seven-digit unique ID code and send the message to 09248082883. A text message alert will be sent to the students informing their result.

ICSE, ISC result 2019: Passing marks

To pass the exam students need to score 33 marks in ICSE exams and have a similar aggregate percentage. To clear the ISC exam, students need to have at least 40 per cent marks in each subject as well as aggregate.

Last year, 98.51 per cent students cleared the class 10 and 96.21 per cent students cleared the class 12 exam. This was a decline from 2017’s pass percentage which was 99,50 per cent for class 10 and 98.42 per cent for class 12 students.