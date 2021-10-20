scorecardresearch
Wednesday, October 20, 2021
ICSE, ISC first term board exams 2021-22 postponed: CISCE secretary

CISCE first terms exams for classes ISC, ICSE were scheduled to begin from November 15.

October 20, 2021 10:00:59 am
isc exam date, icse exam date, cisce exam postponed news The exams for the two classes were scheduled to begin from November 15. Express Photo by Sahil Walia/ representational image

Two days after CBSE released the date sheet for class 10 and 12 term I exams, the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) on Tuesday postponed the first term exam for ICSE, ISC due to reasons “beyond” its control, according to officials.

“CISCE has decided to postpone class 10 and 12 first semester examination for 2021-22 session due to reasons beyond our control. All stakeholders will be informed of a revised schedule in due course of time,” board chief executive and secretary Gerry Arathoon said in an order.

The exams for the two classes were scheduled to begin from November 15. The board has not mentioned anything about its plans to release the fresh dates this month.

