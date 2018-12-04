ICSE, ISC exams 2019: Datesheet released, check here

ICSE ISC exams 2019: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has released the date sheet or exam timetable for ISC and ICSE examination on the official website – cisce.org. The ICSE Class 10 examinations will begin from February 22, while the ISC Class 12 examinations will commence from February 4. All those students who will be appearing for the same can check the entire schedule written below.
From 2019 onwards, the students who are unable to crack the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will get a second chance to pass the examination. CISCE secretary Gerry Arathoon said, compartmental exams will be held for ISC candidates having failed in the fourth subject and ICSE candidates in the fifth subject, in the same year, shortly after publication of the respective board results.
Last year, 73,633 students appear for ISC exam out of which 39,703 were boys and 33,930 were girls. For class 12 (ISC) exam, a tital of 73, 633 students appeared.
ICSE date sheet 2019
February 22- English Language – ENGLISH Paper 1
February 23- Art Paper 1 (Still Life)
February 25 – Literature in English – ENGLISH Paper 2
February 26- Hindi
February 27- Environmental Science (Group II Elective)
March 1- History & Civics – H.C.G. Paper 1
March 2- Art Paper 2 (Nature Drawing/ Painting)
March 5- Physics – SCIENCE Paper 1
March 8 – Mathematics
March 9 – Art Paper 3 (Original Composition)
March 11 – Geography – H.C.G. Paper 2
March 13- Second Languages: Ao-Naga, Assamese, Bengali, Dzongkha, Garo, Gujarati, Kannada, Khasi, Lepcha, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Mizo, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Tangkhul, Telugu, Urdu Modern Foreign Languages: Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Modern Armenian, Persian, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Thai, Tibetan
March 14- French / Sanskrit (Group II Elective)
March 15- Economics (Group II Elective)
March 16- Art Paper 4 (Applied Art)
March 18- (Group III-Elective) Carnatic Music, Commercial Applications, Computer Applications, Cookery, Drama, Economic Applications, Environmental Applications, Fashion Designing, French, German, Hindustani Music, Home Science, Indian Dance, Physical Education, Western Music, Yoga Technical Drawing Applications
March 19- Commercial Studies (Group II Elective)
March 22- Chemistry – SCIENCE Paper 2
March 25- Biology – SCIENCE Paper 3
ISC date sheet 2019
February 4- Art Paper 3 (Drawing or Painting of a Living Person)
February 5- Physics – Paper 2 (Practical)
February 6- Indian Music – Hindustani Paper 2 (Practical)
Indian Music – Carnatic Paper 2 (Practical)
Western Music – Paper 2 (Practical)
Home Science – Paper 2 (Practical) – Planning Session
February 7- Chemistry – Paper 2 (Practical)
February 8- Biotechnology – Paper 2 (Practical)
February 11- Biology – Paper 2 (Practical)
February 12- Home Science – Paper 2 (Practical) – Examination Session
February 13- Computer Science – Paper 2 (Practical)
Planning Session
Examination Session
February 14- Fashion Designing – Paper 2 (Practical)
February 15- Economics
February 16- Art Paper 2 (Drawing & Painting from Nature)
February 18- Computer Science – Paper 1 (Theory)
February 20- Accounts
February 21- English – Paper 1 (English Language)
February 22- Physical Education – Paper 1 (Theory)
February 23- Art Paper 1 (Drawing or Painting from Still Life)
February 25- English – Paper 2 (Literature in English)
February 26- Indian Music – Hindustani – Paper 1 (Theory)
Indian Music – Carnatic – Paper 1 (Theory)
Western Music – Paper 1 (Theory)
Fashion Designing – Paper 1 (Theory)
February 27- Indian Languages / Modern Foreign Languages/ Classical
Languages
February 28- Art Paper 4 (Original Imaginative Composition in Colour)
March 1- Chemistry – Paper 1 (Theory)
March 2- Art Paper 5 (Crafts ‘A’)
March 5- Mathematics
March 6- Elective English
March 7- Business Studies
March 8- Psychology
March 11- Physics – Paper 1 (Theory)
March 12- Environmental Science – Paper 1(Theory)
March 13- Sociology
March 14- Biology – Paper 1 (Theory)
March 15- History
March 18- Commerce
Electricity and Electronics
March 19- Political Science
Biotechnology – Paper 1 (Theory)
March 22- Geography – Paper 1 (Theory)
March 25- Home Science – Paper 1 (Theory)
Geometrical & Mechanical Drawing
Geometrical & Building Drawing.