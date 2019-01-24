ICSE, ISC exams 2019: Admit card released, exams from February 4

ICSE, ISC exams 2019: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has released the admit card for the ICSE Class 10 examinations and ISC Class 12 examinations. The board has sent the admit card to schools across India by post and has also provided the user id to download the admit card.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, CISCE Chief Secretary Gerry Arathoon said, “The admit card of the ICSE, ISC examinations has been sent to respective schools by post, and the board has also provided the user id to download the hall ticket.”

The ICSE Class 10 examination will begin from February 22, while the ISC Class 12 examinations will commence from February 4, 2019.

From 2019 onwards, the students who are unable to crack the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will get a second chance to pass the examination.

The board will conduct the compartmental examinations for ISC candidates who have failed in the fourth subject and ICSE candidates in the fifth subject, in the same year, shortly after the publication of the respective board results.

Last year, 73,633 students appear for ISC exam out of which 39,703 were boys and 33,930 were girls. For class 12 (ISC) exam, a total of 73, 633 students appeared.

ICSE date sheet 2019

February 22- English Language – ENGLISH Paper 1

February 23- Art Paper 1 (Still Life)

February 25 – Literature in English – ENGLISH Paper 2

February 26- Hindi

February 27- Environmental Science (Group II Elective)

March 1- History & Civics – H.C.G. Paper 1

March 2- Art Paper 2 (Nature Drawing/ Painting)

March 5- Physics – SCIENCE Paper 1

March 8 – Mathematics

March 9 – Art Paper 3 (Original Composition)

March 11 – Geography – H.C.G. Paper 2

March 13- Second Languages: Ao-Naga, Assamese, Bengali, Dzongkha, Garo, Gujarati, Kannada, Khasi, Lepcha, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Mizo, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Tangkhul, Telugu, Urdu Modern Foreign Languages: Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Modern Armenian, Persian, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Thai, Tibetan

March 14- French / Sanskrit (Group II Elective)

March 15- Economics (Group II Elective)

March 16- Art Paper 4 (Applied Art)

March 18- (Group III-Elective) Carnatic Music, Commercial Applications, Computer Applications, Cookery, Drama, Economic Applications, Environmental Applications, Fashion Designing, French, German, Hindustani Music, Home Science, Indian Dance, Physical Education, Western Music, Yoga Technical Drawing Applications

March 19- Commercial Studies (Group II Elective)

March 22- Chemistry – SCIENCE Paper 2

March 25- Biology – SCIENCE Paper 3

ISC date sheet 2019

February 4- Art Paper 3 (Drawing or Painting of a Living Person)

February 5- Physics – Paper 2 (Practical)

February 6- Indian Music – Hindustani Paper 2 (Practical) Indian Music – Carnatic Paper 2 (Practical) Western Music – Paper 2 (Practical) Home Science – Paper 2 (Practical) – Planning Session

February 7- Chemistry – Paper 2 (Practical)

February 8- Biotechnology – Paper 2 (Practical)

February 11- Biology – Paper 2 (Practical)

February 12- Home Science – Paper 2 (Practical) – Examination Session

February 13- Computer Science – Paper 2 (Practical)

February 14- Fashion Designing – Paper 2 (Practical)

February 15- Economics

February 16- Art Paper 2 (Drawing & Painting from Nature)

February 18- Computer Science – Paper 1 (Theory)

February 20- Accounts

February 21- English – Paper 1 (English Language)

February 22- Physical Education – Paper 1 (Theory)

February 23- Art Paper 1 (Drawing or Painting from Still Life)

February 25- English – Paper 2 (Literature in English)

February 26- Indian Music – Hindustani – Paper 1 (Theory) Indian Music – Carnatic – Paper 1 (Theory) Western Music – Paper 1 (Theory) Fashion Designing – Paper 1 (Theory)

February 27- Indian Languages / Modern Foreign Languages/ Classical Languages

February 28- Art Paper 4 (Original Imaginative Composition in Colour)

March 1- Chemistry – Paper 1 (Theory)

March 2- Art Paper 5 (Crafts ‘A’)

March 5- Mathematics

March 6- Elective English

March 7- Business Studies

March 8- Psychology

March 11- Physics – Paper 1 (Theory)

March 12- Environmental Science – Paper 1(Theory)

March 13- Sociology

March 14- Biology – Paper 1 (Theory)

March 15- History

March 18- Commerce Electricity and Electronics

March 19- Political Science Biotechnology – Paper 1 (Theory)

March 22- Geography – Paper 1 (Theory)

March 25- Home Science – Paper 1 (Theory) Geometrical & Mechanical Drawing Geometrical & Building Drawing.