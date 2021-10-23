ICSE, ISC board exams 2021-22 revised datesheet released, exams to be held in offline mode

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has released the revised exam time table for the first term exam for ICSE, ISC board exams 2021-22. The ISC semester 1 exams will begin from November 23 while ICSE term-1 exams will begin from November 29. Candidates can check the entire time table on the official website – cisce.org

The board has further notified that it has decided to conduct the term-1 exams in offline mode after receiving numerous requests from school heads, parents and students citing various reasons stated on non-availability of devices, electricity and network connectivity issues for smoothly attempting the online exam.

The exams for the two classes were scheduled to begin from November 15 in online mode but were deferred. “CISCE has decided to postpone class 10 and 12 first semester examination for 2021-22 session due to reasons beyond our control. All stakeholders will be informed of a revised schedule in due course of time,” board chief executive and secretary Gerry Arathoon said in an order.

In the revised table released today, the ICSE exams will begin on November 29 and end on December 16. The exam will begin at 11 am and will be of one-hour duration. Candidates will be provided with an extra 10 minutes to read the question paper.

The ISC exams will begin on November 22 and end on December 20. The exam will begin at 2 pm and will be one and a half hours in duration. Candidates will be provided with an extra 10 minutes to read the question paper. The question paper and answer booklets will be made available to the candidates at 1:50 pm.