ICSE, ISC board exams 2022: CISCE issues instructions for supplementary exams, students who did not receive pass certificate

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released a set of instructions for candidates who will be appearing for the ICSE, ISC board exam 2022. The notice has been released for candidates who are not awarded pass certificates, supplementary candidates or absent/withdrawn candidates. The notice is available on the official site of CISCE on cisce.org.

All those candidates who have not received the pass certificate and wish to re-appear for the exam in 2022 from their respective schools can register as regular students at the school for a full certificate. Candidates who will appear for only one or more subjects to improve their scores can appear for supplementary exams. All these candidates will have to appear for the examinations of semester I and semester II.

“It may be noted that this is a special provision that has been put in place for the year 2022 exams as an exception and should not be considered as a precedent for the future,” read the official notice released by CISCE.

The question paper pattern for these candidates will be identical to the pattern of question paper followed for the ICSE, ISC examinations conducted in 2021.

The board will also be conducting compartment examinations for students who have not been awarded a pass certificate but have passed in English and three other subjects in class 10 and English and two other subjects in class 12.