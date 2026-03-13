ICSE, ISC 2026 exams cancelled in UAE; CISCE to declare Class 10th, 12th results via alternative assessment

The UAE has also announced an early start to the spring break for schools and universities with students and staff set to be on break from March 9 to March 22 (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal/ representative image)

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) today announced the cancellation of the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and Indian School Certificate (ISC) board examinations scheduled at all centres in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The cancellation of Classes 10 and 12 comes amid the current security situation in the Middle East. The UAE has also announced an early start to the spring break for schools and universities, with students and staff set to be on break between March 9 and March 22.



CISCE chief executive and secretary Dr Joseph Emmanuel, confirming to the indianexpress.com, stated that CISCE results will be determined through an alternative assessment method. Details regarding the evaluation process will be shared later. The Class 10 and Class 12 results of the students affected by the cancellation of the 2026 board exams will be declared along with the results for Indian students, Dr Emmanuel added.