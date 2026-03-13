ICSE, ISC 2026 exams cancelled in UAE; CISCE to declare Class 10th, 12th results via alternative assessment

Mridusmita Deka covers education and has worked with the Careers360 previously. She is an alumnus of Gauhati University and Dibrugarh University. ... Read More
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) today announced the cancellation of the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and Indian School Certificate (ISC) board examinations scheduled at all centres in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The cancellation of Classes 10 and 12 comes amid the current security situation in the Middle East. The UAE has also announced an early start to the spring break for schools and universities, with students and staff set to be on break between March 9 and March 22.
CISCE chief executive and secretary Dr Joseph Emmanuel, confirming to the indianexpress.com, stated that CISCE results will be determined through an alternative assessment method. Details regarding the evaluation process will be shared later. The Class 10 and Class 12 results of the students affected by the cancellation of the 2026 board exams will be declared along with the results for Indian students, Dr Emmanuel added.
Further, the CISCE results will be processed on a mechanism which might include the internal and practical examinations conducted by the schools. The schools and the students will be informed of this mechanism in due course of time, Emmanuel added.
“Students who are not satisfied with the marks awarded under the alternative assessment system will have the option to appear for the improvement examinations once results are announced and the situation is conducive to conduct the exams,” the CISCE chief said.
Earlier, several ICSE and ISC 2026 examinations had already been postponed. Following a fresh assessment of the situation, CISCE decided to cancel both the postponed papers and the remaining examinations planned between March 16 and April 6 for UAE centres.
According to officials, the move was taken after reviewing the regional situation and consulting with authorities, including the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) and the Consulate General of India in Dubai. The board said the step was necessary to ensure the safety of students, examination staff and other stakeholders.
The US and Israel launched military strikes on Iran on February 28, killing the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Following the military offensive, Iran carried out a wave of attacks mainly targeting Israel and American military bases in several Gulf countries, including the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia. In the past few days, the conflict has widened significantly with attacks and counterattacks by both sides.
School administrations have been instructed to inform parents, students and teachers about the cancellation and upcoming assessment procedures. Institutions are also expected to provide guidance and support to students as they await further updates from the examination board.