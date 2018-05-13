ICSE, ISC Results 2018 Date and Time: Results declared at cisce.org

ICSE ISC results 2018: The ICSE examinations were held between February 26 and March 28, and ISC examinations were conducted from February 7 to April 2, 2018. The ICSE examinations were held between February 26 and March 28, and ISC examinations were conducted from February 7 to April 2, 2018.

ICSE ISC results 2018: The results of ICSE Class 10th and ISC Class 12th examinations have been declared by the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) today, on Monday May 14. All those students who had appeared for these examinations can check their respective scores at the official website, cisce.org. The results will be made available through CAREERS portal, the website of the council and through SMSes,” said CISCE Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon. This year, pass percentage has been reduced by the CISCE. Now, a student requires 33 instead of 35 per cent for passing ICSE exams and 35 instead of 40 per cent for ISC exams.

To check your result, enter the course code, candidate UID, index number and security code. Click on show result to view your scores. The result is also available via SMS.

ICSE ISC results 2018: Date and Time

The students can check the results through the official website, cisce.org today. The candidates can avail the results through SMS also. They have to type ICSE or ISC followed by their seven-digit unique ID code and send the message to 09248082883.

Last year, 96.47 per cent students cleared the Class 12th examinations, while 98.53 per cent students passed Class 10th. Kolkata Girl, Ananya Maity, had emerged as the Class 12th all India topper with 99.5 per cent. Pune’s Muskan Abdulla Pathan and Bengaluru’s Ashwin Rao had jointly topped the Class 10th exams with 99.4 per cent each. In the Class 10 examination, the pass percentage of girls was 99.03 per cent and that of the boys stood at 98.13 per cent.

A total of 1,75,299 students from 2,106 schools had appeared for the Class 10th examination which was conducted in 57 written subjects of which 22 are Indian languages, 9 foreign languages and one classical language.

