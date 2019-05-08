ICSE Class 12th results: With 99.5%, Pune girl comes third in country

Vishruti Ranjan from St Mary’s School in Pune stood third in the country from the Science stream in Class XII ISC, results of which were announced on Tuesday. She secured 99.5 per cent. The overall pass percentage of both ICSE (Class X) and ISC (Class XII) this year has seen a phenomenal jump. For Class X, the overall pass percentage stood at 98.54 per cent whereas the same for Class XII was 96.52 per cent.

Many schools in the city reported 100 per cent result, with a high percentage of students scoring over 90 per cent marks this year. Shreya Ramanujam (99 per cent) and Devisi Goyal (98.8 per cent) held the top two positions for the Class X examinations from St Mary’s School.

Ananya Katyal, who scored 98.4 per cent, topped in VIBGYOR High School, NIBM branch whereas it was Sajal Deolikar who stood first with 97.6 per cent at the school’s Balewadi branch.

All 154 students from Pawar Public School cleared the Class X exams this year. Arya Narke, Krutharth Deshmukh and Ronit Nanwani shared the first rank at the school, scoring 98 per cent each.

Mitali Bobdey (97 per cent) stood first at DSK School, where all 62 students cleared the Class X examination. Ryan International School secured 100 per cent result too with Vibhawari Wusurika (96.2 per cent) securing the top rank from the school in Class X.