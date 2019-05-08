ICSE Class 12th results: Strawberry Fields student tops Tricity in arts, third in country

CHAITANYA GUPTA, a student of Strawberry Fields High School, bagged an all-India third rank with a score of 99.5 per cent in humanities stream in the Class XII ICSE examinations, results of which were declared here on Tuesday afternoon. Gupta is the Tricity topper in humanities stream.

Akshit Chhabra, again a student of Strawberry Fields High School, topped the Tricity in the medical stream with 96.25 per cent.

In the commerce stream, Hritabh Hrishit, a student of St Xaviers Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, bagged the first position in the Tricity with 99 per cent.

Tarandeep Kaur, a student of YPS, Mohali, secured the first position in the non-medical stream with a score of 98.5 per cent.

Regular studies, consistency and staying away from social media were the key to success for the toppers.

Chaitanya Gupta, Humanities, 99.5 per cent

Chaitanya, a student of Strawberry Fields High School, wants to pursue law. “My dream job is to work at the UN and I look up to Shashi Tharoor and my parents,” Chaitanya says.

Staying focused and calm and having faith in yourself is the key to success, Chaitanya feels. His father Sukant Gupta is a lawyer in the Punjab and Haryana High Court and mother Ritu Garg is Additional District Sesssions Judge in Panchkula district court.

Chaitanya says that in his free time, he would prefer to go in for reading, drawing and video gaming.

“I hope to get admission to National Law School of India University. Along with this, I have been taking coaching as well,” he says.

Chaitanya is a resident of Sector 10, Chandigarh.

Akshit Chhabra, Medical, 96.25 per cent

Akshit, a student of Strawberry Fields High School, has been a national-level tennis player. Akshit took Maths with medical. It was his grandfather who would himself study 10 hours only to teach Maths to Akshit.

Akshit, son of a doctor couple working at PGI, maintains that taking a lot of breaks during the study hours and staying focussed is the key. He has taken admission in Computational Biology in United States and will be heading for pursuing the course in August.

“My grandfather is 76 and he would study 10 hours only to guide me in Maths. My parents and teachers have also supported a lot,” he says.

Akshit didn’t have any social media accounts. “I preferred not to go in for a dummy school. I was the school captain. I balanced all the activities with my studies,” he says.

Hritabh Hrishit, Commerce, 99 per cent

Hritabh, a student of St Xaviers Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, says that social media is not just a distraction but instils negativity as well and that is why he stayed away from it.

His father is chief manager with SBI and mother is a homemaker. Hritabh is a resident of Sector 51, Chandigarh. He aims to go in for Indian Foreign Service.

“Regular studies and setting your goal is the success mantra for me, I will say. I want to become an IFS officer because I love travelling,” he says.

Hritabh believes that quality study is the key even if one studies for a few hours. “A break after one or one-and-a-half hour is a must. But that one hour of study has to be a quality hour,” he says, adding that his parents and teachers supported him a lot.

Tarandeep Kaur, Non-medical, 98.5 per cent

Tarandeep, a student of YPS, Mohali, didn’t take any tuitions as she said she didn’t want to compromise on self-studies.

Tarandeep aims to become an IAS officer and was the head girl of the school. “I believe in regularity. I didn’t take any tuition regularly. It was only towards the end of it that I took Physics tuition,” she says.

Tarandeep’s father works in Central government and mother works with Punjab School Education Board. She is a resident of Sector 70, Mohali.

Tarandeep has a different view on social media. “I am not opposed to it, though I personally didn’t have time to have any social media activities. I feel one should do whatever interests or relaxes oneself,” she says.