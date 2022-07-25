ICSE Class 12 results: Tricity girl students top all streams

Written by Harkanwar Kaur

Tricity students brought laurels in ICSE Class 12, results of which were declared here on Sunday evening. Girls topped in all the streams.

Two schools in Chandigarh — St Xavier’s and Strawberry High School — and one in Mohali — Yadvindra Public School — have ICSE board till Class 12.

HUMANITIES

Amrit Singh, a student of Strawberry High School, scored 98.50 per cent in the humanities stream.

She belongs to Sector 9, Chandigarh. Her mother is a lawyer in the Punjab and Haryana Court and her father is a columnist for The Times of India and Hindustan Times.

Her mantra to prepare for the exams was to study for five-seven hours with 100% concentration. “I did not prefer any coaching as I believe that self-practice and consistency is the only tact to score well.”

Amrit aims to pursue Computer Science along with Psychology. “My biggest strength is my family and the teachers who supported me in my entire journey,” she added.

For stress buster, she opted to play the piano in her leisure time and use social media as well.

SCIENCE

Mahek Vijayvergiya, a student of Strawberry Fields High School, scored 97% marks. As far as her subjects are concerned, she took Physics, Maths, Biology and Economics.

Mahek’s father is a doctor at Department of Cardiology, PGIMER, and her mother is a lecturer of Pathology at Panjab University.

“The kind of environment I stayed in had motivated me to pursue health science in the future,” she said, adding that she aims to become a health economist.

Mahek used to go for swimming classes to deal with stress. “To study regularly with a specific timetable gives you a clear picture of all the subjects. As my subjects were a little tricky, I reviewed all the topics practically. To deal with stress, I continued my swimming classes.”

COMMERCE

A student of Yadavindra Public School, Mohali, Shubhreet Kaur topped in the commerce stream in the Tricity by scoring 96.75 per cent marks.

Kaur, a resident of Phase 9, Mohali, has an educational background as both her parents are teachers in the same school.

“To pass with flying colours, I focused on my weak subjects. For mathematics, I practised well and went through the entire syllabus,” she said while explaining her success mantra.

She aims to become an Army officer.

NON-MEDICAL

Afreen, a student of Yadavindra Public School, Mohali, scored 97% in Non-Medical.

A resident of Sector 61, Mohali, she wants to become an aeronautical engineer and wants to pursue her higher studies abroad.

“About three-four hours of study in a day is sufficient to score well,” she said, adding that parents motivated and supported her to pursue her dreams.

Her father is Additional District & Sessions Judge and her mother is a government teacher.

MEDICAL

Akanksha Malge, a student of Yadavindra Public School, Mohali, secured 95.75% in medical stream.

A resident of Mohali, she said, “As my mother is a teacher and father is a software engineer, I chose to pursue a different field and I chose medicine. Also, I want to help people. By becoming a doctor, I will treat needy people.”

She added, “For exams, I chose self-preparation and limited study material as it reduces confusion.”

Recently, she appeared for NEET for which she took coaching.