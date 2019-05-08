ICSE Class 10th results: Panchkula school students attain top three positions in Tricity

THREE STUDENTS of Little Flower Convent School, Panchkula, attained top three positions in the Tricity in the Class X ICSE examinations, results of which were declared on Tuesday afternoon. The second position in the Tricity is being shared by a student of Strawberry Fields High School, Chandigarh.

While Aditi Singla topped the Tricity with 98.6 per cent, the second position was shared by two students — Raghav Goel, a student of Little Flower, and Pavit, a student of Strawberry Fields — with 98.4 per cent.

Third in the Tricity was Garima Garg with a score of 98.2 per cent, again a student of Little Flower Convent School.

Aditi Singla, 98.6 per cent

Aditi Singla, a student of Little Flower Convent School, wants to go to IIM. “I want to take admission to Shriram College of Commerce,” Singla says.

Aditi’s father works with BEL and mother is a Maths teacher. Aditi says that consistency and hard work are key to success.

“If you are working hard in the right direction and you are consistent, nothing can stop you from achieving your goal,” she says.

Aditi was not active on social media at all because for her, it acts as a distraction. “If used in the right way then it is of great help but otherwise it is a distraction. I didn’t use social media at all,” she says.

Raghav Goel, 98.4 per cent

Raghav, a student of Little Flower Convent School, wants to become an engineer. He is a resident of Manimajra. He did not take any tuitions and believed only in self-study.

“Self-study is the key. Just work hard and you will achieve what you want. Students leave a lot of things for eleventh-hour study. One has to stay regular and keep aiming high,” he says.

Raghav’s father is a businessman while mother is a homemaker.

“Even if one does his homework every day and revises what is done in the class, that is sufficient,” he says, adding that he wasn’t active on social media at all.

Pavit, 98.4 per cent

Pavit, a student of Strawberry Fields High School, wants to become a doctor of medicine. Both her father and mother are doctors.

A resident of Sector 35, Pavit believes in regularity.

“I will say you should not go in for selective studies and should be regular from the very beginning. Also, I will say ignore stress because I have seen that even there are people who know but they tend to forget things due to stress,” she says.

Having faith in oneself is also very important, she adds.

Pavit makes it clear that she wasn’t active on social media at all.

Garima Garg, 98.2 per cent

Garima is a student of Little Flower Convent School, Panchkula. Staying proactive and not leaving anything for the eleventh-hour study is the success mantra for her.

Garima’s father is a businessman and mother is a homemaker. In her free time, she would go in for hobbies like singing, anchoring and going for a walk.

“I want to become an engineer and I have taken non-medical. I was supported a lot by parents and teachers. One has to just keep doing his regular studies and revision is a must,” she says.

Garima says that she wasn’t active on social media at all and would use Facebook only from her mother’s account. “That too only if I wanted some break. Else I wasn’t active on social media at all,” she says.