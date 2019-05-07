ICSE Class 10th Result 2019 LIVE updates: what do previous years’ toppers say?

ICSE Class 10th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: The results of ICSE Class 10 examinations will be released on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. The students who have appeared in the examination can check their results through the official websites- cisce.org and results.cisce.org. The results for both ISC and ICSE will be declared at 3 pm.

ICSE Class 10th Result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ICSE result link

Step 3: Enter your roll number and the result will appear

Step 4: Download and if needed, take a print out

The students can also avail the digi locker facility to get their marksheets. “The council will make the digitally signed copies of the statement of marks and pass certificate available for the candidates taking the ICSE, ISC examinations through the DigiLocker facility established by the Department of Electronics and Information Technology (DeitY),” read the official notification.