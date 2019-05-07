ICSE Class 10th Result 2019 LIVE updates: what do previous years’ toppers say?https://indianexpress.com/article/education/icse-class-10th-result-2019-live-updates-results-declared-websites-to-check-toppers-pass-percentage-cisce-org-5713854/
ICSE Class 10th Result 2019 LIVE updates: what do previous years’ toppers say?
ICSE Board Class 10th Result 2019, CISCE ICSE Result 2019 Class 10 LIVE updates: Students who have appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website- cisce.org, results.cisce.org. The results will be declared at 3 pm
ICSE Class 10th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: The results of ICSE Class 10 examinations will be released on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. The students who have appeared in the examination can check their results through the official websites- cisce.org and results.cisce.org. The results for both ISC and ICSE will be declared at 3 pm.
ICSE Class 10th Result 2019: How to check
Step 1: Go to the official websites mentioned above
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ICSE result link
Step 3: Enter your roll number and the result will appear
Step 4: Download and if needed, take a print out
The students can also avail the digi locker facility to get their marksheets. “The council will make the digitally signed copies of the statement of marks and pass certificate available for the candidates taking the ICSE, ISC examinations through the DigiLocker facility established by the Department of Electronics and Information Technology (DeitY),” read the official notification.
Live Blog
ICSE Class 10th Result 2019 LIVE UPDATES: Results at 3 pm, check updates here
Exam conducted in 22 languages
The ICSE examination has been conducted in 61 written subjects of which 22 are Indian languages and 10 are foreign languages and 1 Classical language.
ICSE class 10 result 2019: Last year girls outperformed boys
In 2018, over 1.83 lakh candidates appeared for the exam, out of which, over one lakh candidates were boys and 83,018 were girls. The girls despite being considerably lesser in number had outperformed boys. The pass percentage of girls was 98.95% and boys had a pass percentage of 98.15 per cent.
ICSE class 10th result 2019: Meet the toppers
In 2018, seven students have topped the ISC exams, they are – Abhijnan Chakrobarty from Mumbai, Radhika Chandra from Lucknow, Saman Waheed from Lucknow, Sakshi Pradunan from Lucknow, Lipika Agarwal again from Lucknow, Koushiki Dasgupta Chaudhary from Panihati and Tansa Kartik Shah from Mumbai.
In 2017, Pune’s Muskan Abdulla Pathan and Bengaluru’s Ashwin Rao had jointly topped the class 10 exams with 99.4 per cent each.
CISCE lowers passing marks
The CISCE had lowered the minimum marks required to clear a class. Now, a student requires 33 marks instead of 35 per cent for passing ICSE exams. For class 12 as well, students need 35 instead of 40 per cent for ISC exams.
ICSE class 10th result 2019: Board uploads link, to be activated from 3 pm
ICSE class 10th result 2019: The Board has uploaded the link on its website, however, the link is not being open as of yet. It will be activated only from 3 pm onwards which is the scheduled time for the result.
ICSE class 10th Result 2019: SMS alert for result
To get ICSE Results 2019 on your Mobile SMS ICSE<Space><Unique Id> to 09248082883.
ICSE class 10th result 2019: Over 1.5 lakh candidates await result
Last year, around 1.8 lakh students appeared for ICSE across India. This year too over 1.5 lakh candidates registered for the board exam.
ICSE class 10th Result 2019: How to check result on mobile
Students also have the facility to check their result on their mobile. All they have to do is type ICSE followed by their seven-digit unique ID code and send the message to 09248082883. Students will get their result in the form of text message alert as and when the same is declared.
ICSE class 10th Result 2019: Steps to download
Step 1: Visit the official website – cisce.org Step 2: On the homepage, click on the relevant given link. Step 3: Enter your unique ID number and the given captcha. Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen. Step 5: Check and download it for future use.
ICSE class 10th result 2019: Time
As per the officials, the result will be made available for candidates to check at 3 pm.
CISCE ICSE 10th result 2019: Date and time
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), New Delhi will declare the results of class 10or ICSE exam today at the official websites- cisce.org.
ICSE Class 10th Result 2019 LIVE: To pass the exam students need to score 33 marks in ICSE exams and have a similar aggregate percentage. To clear the ISC exam, students need to have at least 40 per cent marks in each subject as well as aggregate.
ICSE has been designed in a way to provide an examination in a course of general education, in accordance with the recommendations of the New Education Policy 1986 (India), through the medium of English. Private students are not allowed to appear for this examination. The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) board will release class 10 results on cisce.examresults.net and results.nic.in
Exam conducted in 22 languages
The ICSE examination has been conducted in 61 written subjects of which 22 are Indian languages and 10 are foreign languages and 1 Classical language.
ICSE class 10 result 2019: Last year girls outperformed boys
In 2018, over 1.83 lakh candidates appeared for the exam, out of which, over one lakh candidates were boys and 83,018 were girls. The girls despite being considerably lesser in number had outperformed boys. The pass percentage of girls was 98.95% and boys had a pass percentage of 98.15 per cent.
ICSE class 10th result 2019: Meet the toppers
In 2018, seven students have topped the ISC exams, they are – Abhijnan Chakrobarty from Mumbai, Radhika Chandra from Lucknow, Saman Waheed from Lucknow, Sakshi Pradunan from Lucknow, Lipika Agarwal again from Lucknow, Koushiki Dasgupta Chaudhary from Panihati and Tansa Kartik Shah from Mumbai.
In 2017, Pune’s Muskan Abdulla Pathan and Bengaluru’s Ashwin Rao had jointly topped the class 10 exams with 99.4 per cent each.
CISCE lowers passing marks
The CISCE had lowered the minimum marks required to clear a class. Now, a student requires 33 marks instead of 35 per cent for passing ICSE exams. For class 12 as well, students need 35 instead of 40 per cent for ISC exams.
ICSE class 10th result 2019: Board uploads link, to be activated from 3 pm
ICSE class 10th result 2019: The Board has uploaded the link on its website, however, the link is not being open as of yet. It will be activated only from 3 pm onwards which is the scheduled time for the result.
ICSE class 10th Result 2019: SMS alert for result
To get ICSE Results 2019 on your Mobile SMS ICSE<Space><Unique Id> to 09248082883.
ICSE class 10th result 2019: Over 1.5 lakh candidates await result
Last year, around 1.8 lakh students appeared for ICSE across India. This year too over 1.5 lakh candidates registered for the board exam.
ICSE class 10th Result 2019: How to check result on mobile
Students also have the facility to check their result on their mobile. All they have to do is type ICSE followed by their seven-digit unique ID code and send the message to 09248082883. Students will get their result in the form of text message alert as and when the same is declared.
ICSE class 10th Result 2019: Steps to download
Step 1: Visit the official website – cisce.org
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the relevant given link.
Step 3: Enter your unique ID number and the given captcha.
Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Check and download it for future use.
ICSE class 10th result 2019: Time
As per the officials, the result will be made available for candidates to check at 3 pm.
CISCE ICSE 10th result 2019: Date and time
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), New Delhi will declare the results of class 10or ICSE exam today at the official websites- cisce.org.