ICSE Class 10 results today, final marks will have equal weightage for both semesters

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will release the results of its Class 10 board examinations Sunday evening.

The ICSE Class 10 results will be declared at 5 pm and will be available on the CAREERS Portal of the CISCE, on its website, and through SMS. The ‘Recheck module’ will also be activated from 5 pm. Recheck will be restricted to semester 2 results and will have a charge of Rs. 1000 per paper per subject.

Like the CBSE, the CISCE also held two board examinations in the 2021-2022 academic year: semester 1 exam in November-December 2021 and semester 2 exam in April-May 2022. The CISCE has announced that it will be giving equal weightage to both semester 1 and semester 2 exams.

“The marks of semester 1, semester 2 and the Project (Internal Assessment) have been added to arrive at the final marks in each of the subjects/papers… the results of candidates who did not appear for either semester 1 or semester 2 examinations as a whole will be marked absent and their results will not be declared,” states the board’s official release.

The CBSE has not yet announced what the weightage for the two semesters will be in the computation of the final result.