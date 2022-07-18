ICSE Class 10 results: More than 100 students in top three ranks

MORE THAN 100 students were tied for the top three positions in the ICSE results released on Sunday, scoring 99.4% and above.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations released results for its Class X board examinations Sunday evening. A total of 2,31,063 candidates from 2,535 schools across the country and abroad had appeared in these examinations, of whom 2,31,004 – or 99.97% of candidates – passed.

Along with a high pass percentage, the board results also show that many students scored in a very high range. Four students– three girls and a boy – were tied for the top position, all having an English plus best 4 subjects score of 99.8%. A total of 34 students were tied for the second spot with 99.6% and 72 tied for third place with 99.4%.

Of these toppers, the highest number are from Maharashtra, from where 37 students scored 99.4% and above.

Hargun Kaur Matharu, of St. Mary’s School, Pune, was one of the four students who scored 99.8%. “It seemed to be a possibility. She is very academically inclined and her school had expectations but we didn’t want to pressure her. She has been very regular in her studies but maintained a balance,” said her father Dev Singh Matharu.

Mohammad Masood Iqbal of The Future Foundation School, Kolkata, was among those who scored 99.60%. “I am preparing for medical entrance exams and I want to be a doctor. I am sure Class 12 will be more challenging. I had a lot of issues with the online mode of classes, so I am happy that offline classes are back now,” he said.

Nihara Mariam Oommen, a student of Bethany High School, who also scored 99.6%, said she balanced her studies with music.

“I was never really expecting this score… Credit definitely goes to my mother who tutored me for exams. In fact, she became a tuition teacher during the Covid-19 lockdown. I mostly studied late at night, especially after 1 am. This is because I attend my music school in the evening after finishing my regular school. This meant it was all about balancing music and academics, although it was intense. But then it was actually worth it,” she said.

Like the CBSE, the CISCE also held two board examinations in the 2021-2022 academic year: semester 1 exam in November-December 2021 and semester 2 exam in April-May 2022. The final results have been computed giving equal weightage to both semester 1 and semester 2 exams. The final marks were arrived at by adding the marks of semester 1, semester 2 and internal assessment.