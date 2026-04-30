CISCE Class 10th, 12th Results: ISC records 99.13%, while ICSE score 99.18%

Dr. Joseph Emmanuel, Chief Executive and Secretary of CISCE, praised the students’ dedication and resilience, noting that the results mark a significant step in their pursuit of excellence. He informed that the ISC exam included 1,03,316 candidates from 1,553 schools, while the ICSE examination saw 2,58,721 candidates from 2,957 schools. Region-wise, the Southern region emerged as the top performer in ISC with a pass rate of 99.87%, while the Western region led ICSE results at 99.85%. The Council also highlighted its commitment to inclusivity, reporting strong outcomes across social categories and encouraging performances by candidates with special needs. Several students with learning difficulties and visual impairments secured marks above 90% in both examinations. To support students after the results, CISCE outlined a transparent post-result framework, including a recheck window from May 1 to May 4, 2026, and improvement examinations scheduled for June and July. Additionally, a 24×7 helpline, #iGotHelp, has been made available to provide counselling and emotional support. The Council also expressed appreciation to schools, teachers, and parents for their role in the successful conduct of the examinations. The board has also outlined provisions for students dissatisfied with their results. Candidates can apply online for re-evaluation of answer scripts in specific subjects within three days of the declaration of results. Additionally, CISCE permits students to appear for improvement examinations in up to two subjects within the same academic year. Notably, the board had earlier discontinued compartment examinations, replacing them with the current re-evaluation and improvement exam system.

Also read | ICSE, ISC Results 2026: How to check online, via app

School heads and administrators will be able to access consolidated result data through the CISCE’s CAREERS portal, which is intended for institutional use. However, individual student credentials will not be available on this platform.

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In 2025, as per the official statistics, ICSE Class 10 recorded a pass percentage of 99.09%. For the ISC Class 12 exams, the overall pass percentage stood at 99.02%.

In 2024, 99.47% of students passed Class 10 exams, and 99.47% students passed the ISC Class 12 exams.

In 2025, the ICSE improvement exams 2025 were conducted from July 1 to July 14, 2025 and the ISC improvement exams were conducted earlier, between May 30 and June 5, 2025. The ICSE and ISC improvement exam results were declared by the Council on August 1.

The ISC Class 12 exams began on February 12 with Psychology and ended on April 6, 2026 with the Geography exam. The Class 10 ICSE examinations started on February 17 with the English Paper 1 and ended on March 30, 2026 with the Environmental Science paper. The examinations scheduled at all centres in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) were cancelled by CISCE amid the current security situation in West Asia.

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Students are advised to regularly check the official websites cisce.org and results.cisce.org for the latest updates on ISC and ICSE results and improvement exam datesheets.