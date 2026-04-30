CISCE Class 10th, 12th Results: ISC records 99.13%, while ICSE score 99.18%

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The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 and Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 examination results have been announced on the official websites cisce.org and results.cisce.org. The exams were organised by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). The ISC recorded a pass rate of 99.13%, while ICSE stood at 99.18%. Girls outperformed boys in both categories, with pass rates of 99.48% in ISC and 99.46% in ICSE.
CISCE ISC, ICSE Result 2026 LIVE: Check Direct Link, Toppers, Pass Percentage Update
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School heads and administrators will be able to access consolidated result data through the CISCE’s CAREERS portal, which is intended for institutional use. However, individual student credentials will not be available on this platform.
In 2025, as per the official statistics, ICSE Class 10 recorded a pass percentage of 99.09%. For the ISC Class 12 exams, the overall pass percentage stood at 99.02%.
In 2024, 99.47% of students passed Class 10 exams, and 99.47% students passed the ISC Class 12 exams.
In 2025, the ICSE improvement exams 2025 were conducted from July 1 to July 14, 2025 and the ISC improvement exams were conducted earlier, between May 30 and June 5, 2025. The ICSE and ISC improvement exam results were declared by the Council on August 1.
The ISC Class 12 exams began on February 12 with Psychology and ended on April 6, 2026 with the Geography exam. The Class 10 ICSE examinations started on February 17 with the English Paper 1 and ended on March 30, 2026 with the Environmental Science paper. The examinations scheduled at all centres in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) were cancelled by CISCE amid the current security situation in West Asia.
Students are advised to regularly check the official websites cisce.org and results.cisce.org for the latest updates on ISC and ICSE results and improvement exam datesheets.