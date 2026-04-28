CISCE ISC, ICSE Result 2026 Live Updates: When was Class 10th, 12th results declared in the past?

CISCE 2026 result live updates: When will Class 10, 12 results be declared? (Image: cisce.org)

CISCE ISC Class 12, ICSE Class 10 Result 2026 Live Updates: The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 and Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 examination results will be announced in April, as informed by a senior official. The exams were conducted by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). The official websites cisce.org and results.cisce.org will be making the Class 10 and Class 12 result links available.

To download the results, students can visit the official CISCE websites and click on the ISC Result 2026 tab or ICSE Result 2026 tab. After filling in all the details, students will be able to access their scores.

Story continues below this ad The ICSE examinations for Class 10 started on February 17 and ended on March 30. The ISC Class 12 exams began on February 12 with Psychology and concluded on April 6. The Class 10 and Class 12 examinations scheduled at all centres in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) were cancelled by CISCE amid the current security situation in West Asia. In 2025, ICSE exams ran from February 18 to March 27, while ISC exams were conducted from February 13 to April 5, 2025. CISCE had declared the results for the ICSE and ISC board exams on April 30, 2025. Candidates who are not satisfied with the result can apply for a recheck and sit for the improvement exams. In 2024, CISCE discontinued compartment exams. Instead, they had introduced the re-evaluation of answer scripts and improvement exams for students who wish to improve their marks in the same year of the examination. The CISCE improvement exams can be taken in a maximum of two subjects. Live Updates Apr 28, 2026 12:12 PM IST CISCE ISC Class 12, ICSE Class 10 Result 2026 Live Updates: What is the official CISCE website? The official CISCE website is cisce.org. Last year, the results were released by CISCE in April. As per the official statistics, the ICSE (Class 10) recorded a pass percentage of 99.09 per cent. For the ISC (Class 12) exams, the overall pass percentage stood at 99.02 per cent. In 2025, the ICSE improvement exams 2025 were held from July 1 to July 14, 2025 and the ISC improvement exams were conducted earlier, between May 30 and June 5, 2025. The Council had declared the ICSE and ISC improvement exam results on August 1.

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