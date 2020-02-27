ICSE Class 10 exam begins today; follow these instructions

ICSE class 10 exam 2020 begins today. Representational Image/ file ICSE class 10 exam 2020 begins today. Representational Image/ file

ICSE class 10 exam 2020: Nearly a lakh candidates are appearing for the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) ICSE class 10 examination that is scheduled to commence from Thursday, February 27, 2020. The class 10 examination is being started with English.

The examination will be continued for a month, and will conclude on March 30 with Biology. To pass the ICSE exam, students need to score 33 marks while to clear the ISC exam, students need to have at least 40 per cent marks in each subject as well as aggregate.

ICSE class 10 exam 2020: Follow these instructions

Call letter: It is mandatory for the candidates to carry their call letter at the examination centre. It will contain details such as examination venue, exam duration, roll number, name and other information. Candidates should keep in mind that if they fail to carry the same, they will not be allowed to enter the examination hall in any case.

Items banned: There are few items which are not allowed inside the hall such as mobile phones, pagers or any other communication devices. Carrying the same will lead to disqualification of the candidates.

Time management: It is very important for you to divide your time frame for each topic in the examination hall. Don’t ponder upon one question for a long time.

Maintaining speed: Speed and accuracy are vital for good performance. Ensure that your calculation speed while answering data interpretation and logical reasoning is apt. Knowing your calculations and tables do go a long way in helping you achieve better results.

ICSE class 10 exam time table

February 27 – English language

February 28 – Environmental science (group II elective)

February 29 – Art paper 1 (still life)

March 3 – Mathematics

March 4 – Commercial studies (group II elective)

March 6 – Literature in English

March 7 – Art paper 2, French, Sanskrit

March 11 – History and Civics

March 13 – Physics

March 14 – Arts paper 3

March 16 – Chemistry

March 18 – Second languages or modern foreign language

March 20 – Geography HCG paper 2

March 21 – Art paper 4

March 23 – Group III elective

March 26 – Hindi

March 27 – Economics (group II elective)

March 30 – Biology

From 2019 onwards, the students who are unable to crack the CISCE will get a second chance to pass the examination.

