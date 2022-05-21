ICSE and ISC exams to be conducted once a year from 2023

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced that from next year, exams for the ICSE and ISC levels will be conducted only once in a year. The official notice regarding this can be found on the official CISCE website — cisce.org.

“It has been decided by the CISCE to conduct only one examination at the end of the Academic Year 2023 at both ICSE & ISC levels. The CISCE proposes to hold the said examinations tentatively in the months of February/ March 2023,” the official notice read.

Schools have been instructed to plan their academic calendar accordingly, to ensure students’ academic lives are not disrupted.

The Council also announced that there have been some changes i0n syllabus of selected subjects, which is now available on the official CISCE website. “Please note the Syllabus for the ICSE & ISC Year 2023 Examination has been revised in select subjects. The revised syllabus is available on the CISCE website, under the Publication Section,” the official notice read.

Specimen papers for all subjects will soon be made available on the official website. The Council has stated that these papers will be available on the official website from July 2022.