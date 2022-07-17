ICSE 10th Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Result soon; list of websites to check score

ICSE 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) declared the ICSE or class 10 exams results at 5 pm today, i.e. July 17, 2022. Students of class 10 can check their results on the official website – cisce.org, results.cisce.org. They need to keep their roll card handy to be able to check their scores.

The marks of both first and second semesters will be given equal weightage to arrive at the final score, board secretary Gerry Arathoon said on Saturday. The students who did not appear for either semester 1 or semester 2 examinations will be marked absent. CISCE will not declare their results.

“For the computation of the ICSE examination results, equal weightage has been given to both the Semester 1 and Semester 2 Examinations. The marks of Semester 1, Semester 2 and the Project (Internal Assessment) have been added to arrive at the final marks in each of the subjects and papers, ” as per a press release by CISCE.

Schools can also access the result by logging in to the ‘career portal’ of the council using the principal’s log-in ID and password. The students who are unhappy with their scores will have to write a complaint to their respective school heads. The schools will filter out the valid complaints and accordingly only send valid complaints to the CISCE board. For all such requests, schools need to mail to the board at asicse@cisce.org for class 10.