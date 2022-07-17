scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 17, 2022
ICSE 10th Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Result soon; list of websites to check score

ICSE Class 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Students of class 10 can check their results on the official website - cisce.org, results.cisce.org. The marks of both first and second semesters will be given equal weightage to arrive at the final score, board secretary Gerry Arathoon said on Saturday.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 17, 2022 5:00:28 pm

ICSE 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) declared the ICSE or class 10 exams results at 5 pm today, i.e. July 17, 2022. Students of class 10 can check their results on the official website – cisce.org, results.cisce.org. They need to keep their roll card handy to be able to check their scores.

The marks of both first and second semesters will be given equal weightage to arrive at the final score, board secretary Gerry Arathoon said on Saturday. The students who did not appear for either semester 1 or semester 2 examinations will be marked absent. CISCE will not declare their results.

“For the computation of the ICSE examination results, equal weightage has been given to both the Semester 1 and Semester 2 Examinations. The marks of Semester 1, Semester 2 and the Project (Internal Assessment) have been added to arrive at the final marks in each of the subjects and papers, ” as per a press release by CISCE.

Schools can also access the result by logging in to the ‘career portal’ of the council using the principal’s log-in ID and password. The students who are unhappy with their scores will have to write a complaint to their respective school heads. The schools will filter out the valid complaints and accordingly only send valid complaints to the CISCE board. For all such requests, schools need to mail to the board at asicse@cisce.org for class 10.

 

Live Blog

ICSE Class 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Score to be available at cisce.org, results.cisce.org, and SMS.

17:00 (IST)17 Jul 2022
ICSE Class 10th Result expected soon

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will declare the ICSE or class 10 exams results at 5 pm today.

16:58 (IST)17 Jul 2022
ICSE Class 10th Result 2022: How to check score cards

Step 1: Log in to the Careers portal using the school Principal’s login ID and password.

Step 2: Click on ‘Semester 2 examination portal’

Step 3: Click on  ‘ICSE’ located on the menu bar.

Step 4: From the ICSE  menu, click on ‘Reports’.

Step 5: Click on ‘Result Tabulation’ to view the school’s result.

16:56 (IST)17 Jul 2022
ICSE Class 10th Result 2022: How to check scores through school portals

16:52 (IST)17 Jul 2022
ICSE Class 10th Result 2022: How to check score via SMS

To check score via SMS, students have to message 'ICSE 1234567 (Seven Digit Unique ID)' to 09248082883 

16:47 (IST)17 Jul 2022
ICSE Class 10th Result: Overall pass percentage in last two years

2021 99.98%
2020 99.33%

16:43 (IST)17 Jul 2022
Websites to check ICSE Class 10th Result 2022

Here is a list of websites where students can check ICSE results:
cisce.org
results.cisce.org

16:35 (IST)17 Jul 2022
ICSE Class 10th Result 2022: Timeline

The ICSE Class 10 exams were held from April 25 to May 23 this year by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). Now the results will be declared today at 5 pm.

16:27 (IST)17 Jul 2022
Weightage of both semesters still unclear

The CBSE has not yet announced what the weightage for the two semesters will be in the computation of the final result. “The marks of semester 1, semester 2 and the Project (Internal Assessment) have been added to arrive at the final marks in each of the subjects/papers… the results of candidates who did not appear for either semester 1 or semester 2 examinations as a whole will be marked absent and their results will not be declared,” states the board’s official release. Read more here

16:18 (IST)17 Jul 2022
ICSE Class 10 result 2022: Score cards for semester 1

CISCE had announced the result of ICSE, ISC semester-1 exams 2022 on February 7 at 10 am. Students who appeared for the exams can visit the official websites — cisce.org, results.cisce.org.

16:09 (IST)17 Jul 2022
ICSE Class 10th Result 2022: Rechecking after 5 pm

Students who are unsatisfied with their results will be able to submit a request for rechecking after 5 om today on the official website – cisce.org. Candidates will have to pay Rs 1000 per paper per subject for recheck.

16:03 (IST)17 Jul 2022
ICSE Class 10th Result 2022: How to check scores via SMS

15:56 (IST)17 Jul 2022
ICSE Class 10th Result 2022: How can schools check score cards

15:53 (IST)17 Jul 2022
ICSE Class 10th Result 2022: How to check individual score card

15:45 (IST)17 Jul 2022
ICSE Class 10th Result 2022: Last year pass percentage

Last year, the total pass percentage for class 10 students had turned out to be 99.98 per cent. Last year, too, the academic year was divided into two semesters.

15:40 (IST)17 Jul 2022
ICSE Class 10th Result 2022: Both semesters to be given equal weightage

“For the computation of the ICSE examination results, equal weightage has been given to both the Semester 1 and Semester 2 Examinations. The marks of Semester 1, Semester 2 and the Project (Internal Assessment) have been added to arrive at the final marks in each of the subjects and papers,” CISCE said in a press release.

15:38 (IST)17 Jul 2022
ICSE Class 10th Result 2022: Websites to check scores

Students of class 10 can check their results on the official website – cisce.org, results.cisce.org.

15:37 (IST)17 Jul 2022
ICSE Class 10th Result 2022: Result declaration time

The ICSE Class 10th Result 2022 will be declared at 5 pm by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) 

ICSE, ISC result , CISCE, Board exams 2022, Board results ICSE Class 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: In 2021, no exams were conducted and in 2020, the overall pass percentage was 99.33 per cent. (Representative image. Express photo)

ICSE Class 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: The ICSE semester 2 board exams were conducted between April 25 and May 23, 2022. The ICSE, ISC Term 1 examination result was declared on February 7, 2022 and the examination was conducted in November-December 2022.

 

 

