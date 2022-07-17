ICSE 10th Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Result soon; list of websites to check score

ICSE 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) declared the ICSE or class 10 exams results at 5 pm today, i.e. July 17, 2022. Students of class 10 can check their results on the official website – cisce.org, results.cisce.org. They need to keep their roll card handy to be able to check their scores.
The marks of both first and second semesters will be given equal weightage to arrive at the final score, board secretary Gerry Arathoon said on Saturday. The students who did not appear for either semester 1 or semester 2 examinations will be marked absent. CISCE will not declare their results.
“For the computation of the ICSE examination results, equal weightage has been given to both the Semester 1 and Semester 2 Examinations. The marks of Semester 1, Semester 2 and the Project (Internal Assessment) have been added to arrive at the final marks in each of the subjects and papers, ” as per a press release by CISCE.
Schools can also access the result by logging in to the ‘career portal’ of the council using the principal’s log-in ID and password. The students who are unhappy with their scores will have to write a complaint to their respective school heads. The schools will filter out the valid complaints and accordingly only send valid complaints to the CISCE board. For all such requests, schools need to mail to the board at asicse@cisce.org for class 10.
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will declare the ICSE or class 10 exams results at 5 pm today.
Step 1: Log in to the Careers portal using the school Principal’s login ID and password.
Step 2: Click on ‘Semester 2 examination portal’
Step 3: Click on ‘ICSE’ located on the menu bar.
Step 4: From the ICSE menu, click on ‘Reports’.
Step 5: Click on ‘Result Tabulation’ to view the school’s result.
Step 1: Log in to the Careers portal using the school Principal’s login ID and password.
Step 2: Click on ‘Semester 2 examination portal’
Step 3: Click on ‘ICSE’ located on the menu bar.
Step 4: From the ICSE menu, click on ‘Reports’.
Step 5: Click on ‘Result Tabulation’ to view the school’s result.
To check score via SMS, students have to message 'ICSE 1234567 (Seven Digit Unique ID)' to 09248082883
Here is a list of websites where students can check ICSE results:
cisce.org
results.cisce.org
The ICSE Class 10 exams were held from April 25 to May 23 this year by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). Now the results will be declared today at 5 pm.
The CBSE has not yet announced what the weightage for the two semesters will be in the computation of the final result. “The marks of semester 1, semester 2 and the Project (Internal Assessment) have been added to arrive at the final marks in each of the subjects/papers… the results of candidates who did not appear for either semester 1 or semester 2 examinations as a whole will be marked absent and their results will not be declared,” states the board’s official release. Read more here
CISCE had announced the result of ICSE, ISC semester-1 exams 2022 on February 7 at 10 am. Students who appeared for the exams can visit the official websites — cisce.org, results.cisce.org.
Students who are unsatisfied with their results will be able to submit a request for rechecking after 5 om today on the official website – cisce.org. Candidates will have to pay Rs 1000 per paper per subject for recheck.
Step 1: Type your Unique ID in the following way, in the ‘New Message’ box: ISC 1234567 (Seven Digit Unique ID)
Step 2: Send the message to the number: 09248082883
Step 1: Log in to the Careers portal using the school Principal’s login ID and password.
Step 2: Click on ‘Semester 2 examination portal’
Step 3: Click on ‘ICSE’ located on the menu bar.
Step 4: From the ICSE menu, click on ‘Reports’.
Step 5: Click on ‘Result Tabulation’ to view the school’s result.
Step 1: Log in to the Careers portal using the school Principal’s login ID and password.
Step 2: Click on ‘Semester 2 examination portal’
Step 3: Click on ‘ICSE’ located on the menu bar.
Step 4: From the ICSE menu, click on ‘Reports’.
Step 5: Click on ‘Result Tabulation’ to view the school’s result.
Last year, the total pass percentage for class 10 students had turned out to be 99.98 per cent. Last year, too, the academic year was divided into two semesters.
“For the computation of the ICSE examination results, equal weightage has been given to both the Semester 1 and Semester 2 Examinations. The marks of Semester 1, Semester 2 and the Project (Internal Assessment) have been added to arrive at the final marks in each of the subjects and papers,” CISCE said in a press release.
Students of class 10 can check their results on the official website – cisce.org, results.cisce.org.
The ICSE Class 10th Result 2022 will be declared at 5 pm by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)