ICSE 10th Result 2019 declared: How to check on mobile?

ICSE Class 10th Result 2019: The results of ICSE Class 10 examinations has been released on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. The students who have appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website- cisce.org. The exams for class 10 or ICSE were conducted from February 22 to March 25 and the exams for class 12 or ISC were conducted from February 4 to March 25, 2019.

The results for both ISC and ICSE will be declared on the same date as well as at the same time. The links are expected to be activated at 3 pm for students to check their result and download their scorecard. The official mark sheets can be availed from respective schools, later.

ICSE 10th results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, cisce.org

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Click on Class 10 results

Step 4: In the new window, enter registration number and roll number

Step 5: Results will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a print out for further reference.

ICSE 10th result 2018: How to check via SMS

The candidates can check the results through SMS by sending their seven-digit unique ID code to 09248082883.

ICSE 10th result 2018: How to check via app

Step 1: Visit google play store

Step 2: Download app as per rating

Step 3: Pre-register with your registration number or roll number

Step 4: You will get an alert soon the declaration of results.

Last year, 98.53 per cent students passed class 10. Kolkata Girl, Ananya Maity, had emerged as the class 12 all India topper with 99.5 per cent. Pune’s Muskan Abdulla Pathan and Bengaluru’s Ashwin Rao had jointly topped the Class 10th exams with 99.4 percent each. In the Class 10 examination, the pass percentage of girls was 99.03 percent and that of the boys stood at 98.13 percent.

ICSE has been designed in a way to provide an examination in a course of general education, in accordance with the recommendations of the New Education Policy 1986 (India), through the medium of English. Private students are not allowed to appear for this examination. The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) board will release class 10 results on cisce.examresults.net and results.nic.in