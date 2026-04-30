ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Result 2026: How to check results and download marksheets?

Students can check their ISC, ICSE results 2026 both on the official portal of CISCE as well as DigiLocker (AI image)

CISCE Board ISC, ICSE Result 2026: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will be announcing the results for CISCE Class 10 (ICSE), Class 12 (ISC) today, on April 30. Once released, candidates can check their results on the official website and the result portal of the CISCE. Additionally, students will also be able to view their CISCE results on the DigiLocker portal as well.

LIVE UPDATES | CISCE releasing results today at 11 am

This year, nearly 2.6 lakh candidates appeared for their ICSE (Class 10) examination, while about 1.5 lakh candidates took the ISC (Class XII) examinations. For more updates on the CISCE results, re-checking, and ICSE and ISC improvement exams, check IE Education.