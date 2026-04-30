ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Result 2026: How to check results and download marksheets?

CISCE ISC Class 12th, ICSE Class 10th Result 2026 at results.cisce.org, DigiLocker: Candidates can check their results on the official website and result portal of the CISCE. Additionally, students will also be able to view their results on the DigiLocker portal as well.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiApr 30, 2026 09:13 AM IST
CISCE Result portal 2026Students can check their ISC, ICSE results 2026 both on the official portal of CISCE as well as DigiLocker (AI image)
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CISCE Board ISC, ICSE Result 2026: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will be announcing the results for CISCE Class 10 (ICSE), Class 12 (ISC) today, on April 30. Once released, candidates can check their results on the official website and the result portal of the CISCE. Additionally, students will also be able to view their CISCE results on the DigiLocker portal as well.

LIVE UPDATES | CISCE releasing results today at 11 am

This year, nearly 2.6 lakh candidates appeared for their ICSE (Class 10) examination, while about 1.5 lakh candidates took the ISC (Class XII) examinations. For more updates on the CISCE results, re-checking, and ICSE and ISC improvement exams, check IE Education.

How to check ICSE, ISC Result 2026 on the official website

Step 1: Visit the official CISCE website — cisce.org

Step 2: On the homepage, select ‘ICSE’ (for Class 10) or ‘ISC’ (for Class 12) from the ‘Course’ dropdown menu

Step 3: Enter your Unique ID, Index Number, and the CAPTCHA code displayed on the screen

Step 4: Click on the submit button to view your result

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen; students can then download or use the ‘Print’ option to take a copy of the marksheet for future reference

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Also read | ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Result 2026: When and where to check CISCE results?

ICSE, ISC Results 2026 at DigiLocker ICSE, ISC Results 2026 at DigiLocker

How to check ICSE, ISC Result 2026 on DigiLocker

Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker results portal — results.digilocker.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, locate and click on the CISCE section

Step 3: Choose ‘Get Class X Result’ for ICSE or ‘Get Class XII Result’ for ISC

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Step 4: Enter the required details — Index Number, Unique ID, and Date of Birth (as mentioned on the admit card)

Step 5: Click on the submit button to access your result

Step 6: The digital marksheet will be displayed on the screen, which can be downloaded and saved for future use

This year, the ICSE Class 10 board exam was conducted from February 17 to March 30, whereas the ISC Class 12 board examinations 2026 were conducted from February 12 to April 6, 2026.

 

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