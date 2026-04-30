ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Result 2026: How to check results and download marksheets?

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CISCE Board ISC, ICSE Result 2026: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will be announcing the results for CISCE Class 10 (ICSE), Class 12 (ISC) today, on April 30. Once released, candidates can check their results on the official website and the result portal of the CISCE. Additionally, students will also be able to view their CISCE results on the DigiLocker portal as well.
LIVE UPDATES | CISCE releasing results today at 11 am
This year, nearly 2.6 lakh candidates appeared for their ICSE (Class 10) examination, while about 1.5 lakh candidates took the ISC (Class XII) examinations. For more updates on the CISCE results, re-checking, and ICSE and ISC improvement exams, check IE Education.
Step 1: Visit the official CISCE website — cisce.org
Step 2: On the homepage, select ‘ICSE’ (for Class 10) or ‘ISC’ (for Class 12) from the ‘Course’ dropdown menu
Step 3: Enter your Unique ID, Index Number, and the CAPTCHA code displayed on the screen
Step 4: Click on the submit button to view your result
Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen; students can then download or use the ‘Print’ option to take a copy of the marksheet for future reference
Also read | ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Result 2026: When and where to check CISCE results?
Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker results portal — results.digilocker.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, locate and click on the CISCE section
Step 3: Choose ‘Get Class X Result’ for ICSE or ‘Get Class XII Result’ for ISC
Step 4: Enter the required details — Index Number, Unique ID, and Date of Birth (as mentioned on the admit card)
Step 5: Click on the submit button to access your result
Step 6: The digital marksheet will be displayed on the screen, which can be downloaded and saved for future use
This year, the ICSE Class 10 board exam was conducted from February 17 to March 30, whereas the ISC Class 12 board examinations 2026 were conducted from February 12 to April 6, 2026.