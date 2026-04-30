CISCE ICSE, ISC Result 2026 Live Updates: Marksheet download link at these websites

CISCE ISC Class 12, ICSE Class 10 Result 2026 Live Updates: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) today will be announcing the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 and Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 results for the 2026 exams at 11 am. Once the results are relased students can check their results at cisce.org and results.cisce.org. Apart from these, the result will also be available at DigiLocker.

CISCE 2026 Results Live Updates

The exam for the ICSE was held between February 17 and March 30. The examination for ISC was held from February 12 to April 6. The Council had cancelled the ICSE and ISC 2026 exams at all centres in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

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Read More | ICSE, ISC Result 2026: How to download marksheet at Digilocker.gov.in?

In the recent few years CISCE has declared their results between late-April to mid-May. In 2025 the result for both class 10 and 12 was declared on April 30. The total pass percentage for class 10 was 99.09 per cent while for class 10 the pass rate was 99.02 per cent. The exam for Class 10 last year was held from February 17 t0 March 27 while the exam for Class 12 (ISC) was held from Februaru 12 to April 3.

Live Updates Apr 30, 2026 06:54 AM IST CISCE ISC Class 12, ICSE Class 10 Result 2026 Live Updates: What are the official websites to check and download result? The official website to check and download ICSE and ISC results 2026 is cisce.org.