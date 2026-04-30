ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Result 2026: When and where to check CISCE results?

2 min readNew DelhiApr 30, 2026 08:00 AM IST
CISCE Board ISC, ICSE Result 2026: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will declare the Class 10 and 12 results of 2026 at 11 am today. Students can check the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 results 2026 on its official website – cisce.org, once the results are released. The DigiLocker portal will also make the CISCE 2026 result links available.
CISCE 2026 Results Live Updates
The ICSE Class 10 examinations began on February 17 and concluded on March 30, 2026. The ISC examinations for Class 12 began on February 12 and concluded on April 6, 2026. About 2.6 lakh candidates appeared for the ICSE (Class 10) examination, while about 1.5 lakh candidates took the ISC (Class XII) examinations this year.
CISCE Class 10 and 12 Result 2026: When and where to check result?
The CISCE result 2026 date and time is April 30 at 11 am. Students will be able to check and download the CISCE 2026 ICSE and ISC results from cisce.org on the Careers portal of the Council’s website and on the DigiLocker portal.
Read More | ICSE, ISC Result 2026: How to download marksheet at Digilocker.gov.in?
For last year’s exams, CISCE declared the results for the ICSE and ISC board exams on April 30. As per the official statistics, the ICSE (Class 10) recorded a pass percentage of 99.09 per cent. For the ISC (Class 12) exams, the overall pass percentage stood at 99.02 per cent.
In 2024, CISCE announced the ISC and ICSE results on May 6 at 11 am. The overall pass percentage of ICSE students in 2024 was 99.47%, while that of ISC was 98.19%.
In 2023 the CISCE declared results on May 15. In 2022, the CISCE declared results of ICSE class 10 on July 17 and ISC class 12 on September 7. In 2021 the results of the ISC and ICSE were declared on July 26.