ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Result 2026: When and where to check CISCE results?

CISCE results 2026: When and where will I be able to check and download ICSE and ISC 2026 results? (Express photo by Jaipal Singh/ representative)

CISCE Board ISC, ICSE Result 2026: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will declare the Class 10 and 12 results of 2026 at 11 am today. Students can check the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 results 2026 on its official website – cisce.org, once the results are released. The DigiLocker portal will also make the CISCE 2026 result links available.

CISCE 2026 Results Live Updates

The ICSE Class 10 examinations began on February 17 and concluded on March 30, 2026. The ISC examinations for Class 12 began on February 12 and concluded on April 6, 2026. About 2.6 lakh candidates appeared for the ICSE (Class 10) examination, while about 1.5 lakh candidates took the ISC (Class XII) examinations this year.