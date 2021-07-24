ICSE, ISC Result 2021: Nearly 100% pass percentage, southern region performs well

CISCE Board 10th, 12th Result 2021: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) declared the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) 2021 today at 3 pm. Students can access scores at cisce.org and results.cisce.org.

CISCE Board ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Result 2021: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) today declared the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) 2021 results at 3 pm. The result links have also been activated at cisce.org and results.cisce.org. The total pass percentage for class 10 students has turned out to be 99.98 per cent and the pass percentage recorded for class 12 is 99.76 per cent.

In ICSE results, girls and boys have recorded the same pass passing percentage of 99.98 percentage. However, in ISC, girls have achieved a higher passing percentage than boys with girls at 99.86 per cent and boys at 99.66 per cent. The southern region of India has scored the highest pass percentage of 100 per cent while the north, west and east are at 99.97, 99.98 and 99.99 respectively.

Meanwhile, foreign students have gained a 100 per cent passing percentage in ICSE or class 10 results this year.

As per CISCE, out of the 11,934 Scheduled Caste students who enrolled for the ICSE exams, 99.98 per cent of them passed while ST students and OBC students achieved a passing percentage of 100 per cent and 99.98 per cent, respectively. Out of the 183 dyslexic students, 90 per cent passed, and 11 visually challenged students out of the 22 cleared.

All results have been assessed on the basis of a special evaluation scheme devised by the CISCE after they decided to cancel exams for both class 10 and class 12 due to the current Covid situation. The pass percentage for class 10 students in 2020 was 99.33 per cent.

Students must note that rechecking of answer sheets is not applicable this time as all scores were evaluated with a different method. No merit list will be released this year, Gerry Arathoon chief executive & secretary, CISCE said.

Students can now check results by visiting the official website mentioned above, click on the ‘Results 2021’ link, choose one option between ICSE and ISC, ICSE and ISC students have to use their unique id, index number to log in, after which students can download the marksheet to get a printout.