ICRI to offer PG diploma in advanced clinical research

With an aim to train new-age professionals, the Institute of Clinical Research India (ICRI) has announced the launch of a 10-month long postgraduate (PG) diploma programme in clinical research. The programme will be offered in partnership with Max Healthcare.

Graduates/postgraduates of life sciences (like BSc/ MSc), BPharma, medical graduates (MBBS and BDS) as well as engineers can apply for this diploma programme. A PG Diploma in Advanced Clinical Research will be issued jointly by ICRI and Max Healthcare on successful completion of 10 months of offline classes as well as on-the-job training.

“We recognised the immediate requirement for extensive clinical research work during the pandemic. This course will ensure students get quality hands-on training in a short period of time under the guidance of best clinicians dedicated to research at MHC and the academic guidance of ICRI,” said Dr Sandeep Budhiraja, Group Medical Director, Max Healthcare.

Students will be selected for the course based on the criteria set by ICRI. The pilot project was launched at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket and this will soon be replicated at other Max Healthcare locations.

“These programs will provide real-time exposure in clinical trials and their management under the guidance of qualified & experienced doctors. The Healthcare industry is expected to reach USD372 Billion by 2022 and is also expected to generate 0.5 Million jobs for trained professionals” added SR Dugal, chairman, ICRI.