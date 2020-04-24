ICMR JRF 2020 notification released, application process from April 27

ICMR JRF 2020: Apply at icmr.nic.in or pgimer.edu.in (Representational image) ICMR JRF 2020: Apply at icmr.nic.in or pgimer.edu.in (Representational image)

ICMR JRF 2020: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has released a notification for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). The application process will begin from April 27 and conclude on May 27 at the official website, icmr.nic.in. The exam will be held on July 12 in a computer-based test (CBT) format.

The exam is being conducted in collaboration with the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh. Thus, candidates can also apply at pgimer.edu.in. A total of 150 fellowships would be awarded. Of which 120 fellowships in the field of biomedical sciences with emphasis on life sciences and 30 fellowships for the work with an emphasis on social sciences.

ICMR JRF 2020: Eligibility

Education: Applicant should have cleared MSc or MA or equivalent degree with a minimum of 55 per cent marks. For candidates belonging to SC, ST or PwD category, the cut-off is 50 per cent.

Age: The upper age limit for admission is capped at 28 years. The age will be calculated as on September 30, 2020. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, and PwBD categories will get relaxation up to five years. Females and OBC category candidates will get relaxation of three years in the upper age.

ICMR JRF 2020: Fee

An application fee of Rs 1,500 will be applicable. For SC, ST category candidates the fee is Rs 1200. In both cases, additional charges of transactional fees can be applied. PwBD candidates are exempted from paying any fee.

