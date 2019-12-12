ICMAI postpones exams in Agartala, Guwahati after protests over Citizenship Amendment Bill

Youth taking part in a protest rally against the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 at Bhangagarh in Guwahati. Photo: Dasarath Deka Youth taking part in a protest rally against the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 at Bhangagarh in Guwahati. Photo: Dasarath Deka

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India has postponed today’s exams in Agartala, Guwahati, Shillong and Duliajan due to the ongoing protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. According to a notification, the dates for the rescheduled exams will be released later by the institute.

Yesterday, all the exams scheduled till December 16 in the Dibrugarh University and Gauhati University were postponed. New dates for the exam have not been disclosed yet by the board.

Watch | Why the Citizenship Amendment bill is facing so much opposition

Meanwhile, amid heavy protests in Assam’s Guwahati, police opened fire at the protesters after stones were hurled by them. The police confirmed that at least four people were injured in the firing. Guwahati, the epicentre of anti-CAB protests, was placed under indefinite curfew from Wednesday.

The Army has been deployed in Assam and mobile internet services were snapped in 10 other districts of the state.

The Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) was passed in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd