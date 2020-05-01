ICMAI postpones CMA June exam, check revised dates

The CMA June examination will be conducted from July 20. Representational image/ file The CMA June examination will be conducted from July 20. Representational image/ file

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has postponed the Certified Management Accounting (CMA) June exams 2020. The examination was earlier scheduled to be conducted from June 11 to 18, but now it will commence from July 20, 2020. The revised schedule in details will be notified soon.

“The Institute of Cost Accountants of India has decided to postpone the examinations for June, 2020 term due to outbreak of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) and subsequent lockdown situation in the country,” read the institute statement. “The Foundation, Intermediate and Final examinations that were scheduled from 11th – 18th June, 2020 will now commence from 20th July, 2020,” the statement mentioned.

The institute earlier extended the application submission deadline for the CMA examinations. The decision has been taken due to lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic.

The training requirements for June examinations including the computer Training, CSS, IOTP and practical training are no longer mandatory to be completed before appearing in CMA intermediate or final exam. This is applicable for June, 2020 examinations only.

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India, earlier known as Institute of Cost and Management Account professionals of India (ICMAI) conducts examinations every year to qualify candidates who are eligible for functioning as cost accountants and chartered accountants in the country.

