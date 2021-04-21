scorecardresearch
Wednesday, April 21, 2021
ICMAI postpones CMA exam schedule, check details here

The CMA Foundation was initially scheduled to be conducted in June, which is now been pushed to July 23, 2021. The CMA Intermediate and Final exams will be held from July 26

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
April 21, 2021 5:01:05 pm
The CMA Intermediate and Final exams will be held from July 26.

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) today postponed the CMA exam schedule. The CMA Foundation was initially scheduled to be conducted in June, which is now been pushed to July 23, 2021. The CMA Intermediate and Final exams will be held from July 26.

The examination will be conducted in two shifts, papers 1 and 2 from 10 am to 12 pm and papers 3 and 4, from 2 pm to 4 pm. Both the papers will be 100 marks each and will contain 50 MCQ questions in each paper.

Direct link to CMA Final and Intermediate time table 2021

The CMA 2021 applications can be filled until May 20. The application fee for candidate is Rs 1200 and for the overseas candidate, the fee is US $ 60.

ICMAI will announce the result date of the examination in due course. Candidates are advised to check the official website frequently for further updates. For further details, check the official notification of the Foundation Course Examination.

 

