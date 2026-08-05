ICMAI June 2026 Results Out: 7,885 clear Intermediate, 4,220 complete Final

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has declared the June 2026 CMA Intermediate and Final examination results conducted under the Syllabus 2022. Along with the results, the institute has released the group-wise pass percentages, course completion figures and the provisional merit list. Candidates can check their results through the official website, icmai.in, using their login credentials.
According to the result data, 7,885 candidates completed the CMA Intermediate course, while 4,220 candidates qualified the Final course in the June 2026 session. The institute has also announced the names of the top three rank holders for both examinations.
In the Intermediate examination, Raunak Jain (Surat) secured the first rank, followed by Mohit Das (Visakhapatnam) and Kantala Prashanth Reddy (Hyderabad).
In the Final examination, Mokshit Vamsi Krishna Mattupalli (Guntur) secured the first rank. Rahul Kailas Bhoir (Navi Mumbai) and Vannemreddy Hemanth (Guntur) secured the second and third ranks, respectively.
Candidates can download their scorecards from the official ICMAI website by logging in with their registration credentials.
For the Intermediate examination, 28,471 candidates appeared in Group I, of whom 6,813 qualified, recording a 23.93% pass rate. In Group II, 17,488 candidates appeared and 5,358 passed, taking the pass percentage to 30.64%.
Among the 10,897 candidates who appeared for both groups, 1,397 candidates cleared either one group, while 2,144 candidates passed both groups, resulting in pass percentages of 12.82% and 19.68%, respectively.
|Intermediate Examination
|Appeared
|Passed
|Pass %
|Group I
|28,471
|6,813
|23.93%
|Group II
|17,488
|5,358
|30.64%
|Both Groups (Passed either one group)
|10,897
|1,397
|12.82%
|Both Groups (Passed both groups)
|10,897
|2,144
|19.68%
In the Final examination, 10,474 candidates appeared for Group III, with 3,165 qualifying, resulting in a 30.22% pass percentage. For Group IV, 5,393 candidates appeared and 2,384 qualified, taking the pass rate to 44.21%.
|Final Examination
|Appeared
|Passed
|Pass %
|Group III
|10,474
|3,165
|30.22%
|Group IV
|5,393
|2,384
|44.21%
|Both Groups (Passed either one group)
|4,337
|702
|16.19%
|Both Groups (Passed both groups)
|4,337
|1,430
|32.97%