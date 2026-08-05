ICMAI June 2026 Results Out: 7,885 clear Intermediate, 4,220 complete Final

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has declared the June 2026 CMA Intermediate and Final examination results conducted under the Syllabus 2022. Along with the results, the institute has released the group-wise pass percentages, course completion figures and the provisional merit list. Candidates can check their results through the official website, icmai.in, using their login credentials.

According to the result data, 7,885 candidates completed the CMA Intermediate course, while 4,220 candidates qualified the Final course in the June 2026 session. The institute has also announced the names of the top three rank holders for both examinations.

ICMAI June 2026 Results: Meet the toppers

In the Intermediate examination, Raunak Jain (Surat) secured the first rank, followed by Mohit Das (Visakhapatnam) and Kantala Prashanth Reddy (Hyderabad).