Coronavirus: ICMAI extends application deadline for CMA June exam

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has extended the application process for the Certified Management Accounting (CMA) June exams 2020. The dates of the application process have been extended to April 20, 2020 without late fee. The decision has been taken due to lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic.

“Due to outbreak of Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) and subsequent lockdown thereof, it is hereby notified to all concerned that the closing date for submission of online examination application form for June, 2020 exam of the Institute stands extended up to April 20, 2020 without late fee,” the ICMAI informed in its latest notice.

The training requirements for June examinations including the computer Training, CSS, IOTP and practical training are no longer mandatory to be completed before appearing in CMA intermediate or final exam. This is applicable for June, 2020 examinations only.

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India, earlier known as Institute of Cost and Management Account professionals of India (ICMAI) conducts examinations every year to qualify candidates who are eligible for functioning as cost accountants and chartered accountants in the country.

