ICMAI CMA Result 2025: Inter, final scorecards out at icmai.in; meet toppers

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India has announced the results of the December session of the Cost and Management Accounting (CMA) examinations today. The results for both the intermediate and final levels is accessible via the official website, icmai.in, from February 11. The December session exams were held from December 10 to 17, 2025, while the foundation exam was held on December 13.
Results for the foundation level were declared earlier, on January 8, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the intermediate and final exams will now be able to download their individual scorecards once the link goes live. The CMA programme, administered by the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI), is held twice annually—in June and December.
Intermediate
The inter trio belongs to Jaipur.
— Pari Agarwal
–Bhavya Sharma
— Jayash Wadhwani
Final
–MD Faizan from Kolkata
–Mohit Sukhani from Jaipur
–Kanika Dangayech from Jaipur
Step 1: Go to the official website — icmai.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “CMA result December 2025” link
Step 3: Enter the required login credentials
Step 4: The results will be displayed on your screen
Step 5: Check the qualifying status and download it for future use
The ICMAI has also opened the result verification window as the results are declared. Candidates can make use of the facility before the finishing date and time. Those who obtain the minimum passing marks will be declared qualified.
The CMA December 2025 scorecard issued by the Institute of Cost Accountants of India includes key details such as the candidate’s name, exam roll number, registration number, subjects attempted, marks obtained in each paper, and the overall exam status. Notably, the result carries lifetime validity
To qualify at any stage of the CMA programme — whether Intermediate or Final — candidates must satisfy two key benchmarks. They are required to secure at least 40 per cent marks in each paper and achieve a minimum overall aggregate of 50 per cent within the respective group.
Candidates will be allowed to apply for scorecard verification within 30 days by paying a fee. In case there is an increase in the score, the amount will be refunded. The CMA pass percentage denotes the number of students who cleared the exams compared to the total number of candidates who appeared in the exam.
Jemimah Rodrigues, a renowned Indian women's cricket player, prioritizes her health and doesn't let her period hinder her passion for the game. She faced challenges in the beginning but now takes breaks when necessary. Jemimah advocates for open discussions about periods and comfortable period products for female athletes.