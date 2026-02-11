ICMAI CMA Result 2025: Inter, final scorecards out at icmai.in; meet toppers

Pari Agarwal from Jaipur has secured the top spot in the CMA Intermediate examination, while MD Faizan from Kolkata has emerged as the first-rank holder in the CMA Final.

By: Education Desk
New DelhiUpdated: Feb 11, 2026 08:51 AM IST
The December session exams were held from December 10 to 17, 2025, while the foundation exam was held on December 13.
The Institute of Cost Accountants of India has announced the results of the December session of the Cost and Management Accounting (CMA) examinations today. The results for both the intermediate and final levels is accessible via the official website, icmai.in, from February 11. The December session exams were held from December 10 to 17, 2025, while the foundation exam was held on December 13.

Results for the foundation level were declared earlier, on January 8, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the intermediate and final exams will now be able to download their individual scorecards once the link goes live. The CMA programme, administered by the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI), is held twice annually—in June and December.

Meet Toppers

Intermediate 

The inter trio belongs to Jaipur.

— Pari Agarwal

–Bhavya Sharma

— Jayash Wadhwani

Final

–MD Faizan from Kolkata

–Mohit Sukhani from Jaipur

–Kanika Dangayech from Jaipur

ICMAI CMA 2025: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website — icmai.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “CMA result December 2025” link

Step 3: Enter the required login credentials

Step 4: The results will be displayed on your screen

Step 5: Check the qualifying status and download it for future use

The ICMAI has also opened the result verification window as the results are declared. Candidates can make use of the facility before the finishing date and time. Those who obtain the minimum passing marks will be declared qualified.

ICMAI CMA: What will the scorecard consist of?

The CMA December 2025 scorecard issued by the Institute of Cost Accountants of India includes key details such as the candidate’s name, exam roll number, registration number, subjects attempted, marks obtained in each paper, and the overall exam status. Notably, the result carries lifetime validity

ICMAI CMA: Passing criteria

To qualify at any stage of the CMA programme — whether Intermediate or Final — candidates must satisfy two key benchmarks. They are required to secure at least 40 per cent marks in each paper and achieve a minimum overall aggregate of 50 per cent within the respective group.

Candidates will be allowed to apply for scorecard verification within 30 days by paying a fee. In case there is an increase in the score, the amount will be refunded. The CMA pass percentage denotes the number of students who cleared the exams compared to the total number of candidates who appeared in the exam.

 

