ICMAI CMA June 2026 Exam Schedule Out: Check important dates here

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 21, 2026 07:34 PM IST
ICMAI CMA June 2026 Exam Schedule: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) will commence the Certified Management Accountant (CMA) June 2026 examinations for Foundation, Intermediate and Final courses from June 2026. The institute has released the detailed schedule along with registration deadlines and fee information for eligible candidates.

Candidates applying for the CMA June 2026 Intermediate and Final examinations can submit their forms without a late fee until April 10, 2026. The application window with a late fee of Rs 500 will remain open till April 17. For the Foundation course, the last date to apply without late fee is April 15, while applications with late fee will be accepted till April 22. Application forms are available on the official website — icmai.in.

The Foundation examination will be conducted on June 14, 2026. Intermediate and Final examinations will begin from June 11 and continue till June 18, 2026. Final papers will be held from 10 am to 1 pm, while Intermediate exams will take place from 2 pm to 5 pm. For the Foundation course, Paper 1 will be conducted from 10 am to 12 noon and Paper 2 from 2 pm to 4 pm.

ICMAI CMA June 2026: Important Dates

Event Date
Inter & Final Registration (without late fee) April 10, 2026
Inter & Final Registration (with Rs 500 late fee) April 17, 2026
Foundation Registration (without late fee) April 15, 2026
Foundation Registration (with late fee) April 22, 2026
CMA Inter & Final Exams June 11–18, 2026
CMA Foundation Exam June 14, 2026
Foundation Result July 9, 2026
Inter & Final Results August 5, 2026

ICMAI is expected to declare the Foundation results by July 9, 2026, while the Intermediate and Final results are scheduled to be announced by August 5, 2026.

ICMAI CMA June 2026 Exam Schedule

Date Course Paper Code Subject
June 11 Intermediate P-05 Business Laws and Ethics
June 11 Final P-13 Corporate and Economic Laws
June 12 Intermediate P-09 Operations Management and Strategic Management
June 12 Final P-17 Cost and Management Audit
June 13 Intermediate P-06 Financial Accounting
June 13 Final P-14 Strategic Financial Management
June 14 Foundation P-1 Fundamentals of Business Laws and Business Communication
June 14 Foundation P-2 Fundamentals of Financial and Cost Accounting
June 14 Foundation P-3 Fundamentals of Business Mathematics and Statistics
June 14 Foundation P-4 Fundamentals of Business Economics and Management
June 14 Intermediate P-10 Corporate Accounting and Auditing
June 14 Final P-18 Corporate Financial Reporting
June 15 Intermediate P-07 Direct and Indirect Taxation
June 15 Final P-15 Direct Tax Laws and International Taxation
June 16 Intermediate P-11 Financial Management and Business Data Analytics
June 16 Final P-19 Indirect Tax Laws and Practice
June 17 Intermediate P-08 Cost Accounting
June 17 Final P-16 Strategic Cost Management
June 18 Intermediate P-12 Management Accounting
June 18 Final P-20A/B/C Elective (SPM & BV / Risk Management / Entrepreneurship)

The CMA Foundation examination will consist of 50 multiple-choice questions carrying a total of 100 marks, with each question worth two marks. There will be no negative marking.

Regarding fees, the Final examination fee is Rs 1,800 for one group and Rs 3,200 for both groups. For the Intermediate course, the fee is Rs 1,500 for one group and Rs 2,800 for two groups. The Foundation examination fee is Rs 1,500.

 

