ICMAI CMA June 2026 Exam Schedule Out: Check important dates here

ICMAI CMA June 2026 Exam Schedule: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) will commence the Certified Management Accountant (CMA) June 2026 examinations for Foundation, Intermediate and Final courses from June 2026. The institute has released the detailed schedule along with registration deadlines and fee information for eligible candidates.
Candidates applying for the CMA June 2026 Intermediate and Final examinations can submit their forms without a late fee until April 10, 2026. The application window with a late fee of Rs 500 will remain open till April 17. For the Foundation course, the last date to apply without late fee is April 15, while applications with late fee will be accepted till April 22. Application forms are available on the official website — icmai.in.
ALSO READ| PM Internship Scheme: Over 1 lakh CA firms may soon open doors for youth in small towns
The Foundation examination will be conducted on June 14, 2026. Intermediate and Final examinations will begin from June 11 and continue till June 18, 2026. Final papers will be held from 10 am to 1 pm, while Intermediate exams will take place from 2 pm to 5 pm. For the Foundation course, Paper 1 will be conducted from 10 am to 12 noon and Paper 2 from 2 pm to 4 pm.
|Event
|Date
|Inter & Final Registration (without late fee)
|April 10, 2026
|Inter & Final Registration (with Rs 500 late fee)
|April 17, 2026
|Foundation Registration (without late fee)
|April 15, 2026
|Foundation Registration (with late fee)
|April 22, 2026
|CMA Inter & Final Exams
|June 11–18, 2026
|CMA Foundation Exam
|June 14, 2026
|Foundation Result
|July 9, 2026
|Inter & Final Results
|August 5, 2026
ICMAI is expected to declare the Foundation results by July 9, 2026, while the Intermediate and Final results are scheduled to be announced by August 5, 2026.
|Date
|Course
|Paper Code
|Subject
|June 11
|Intermediate
|P-05
|Business Laws and Ethics
|June 11
|Final
|P-13
|Corporate and Economic Laws
|June 12
|Intermediate
|P-09
|Operations Management and Strategic Management
|June 12
|Final
|P-17
|Cost and Management Audit
|June 13
|Intermediate
|P-06
|Financial Accounting
|June 13
|Final
|P-14
|Strategic Financial Management
|June 14
|Foundation
|P-1
|Fundamentals of Business Laws and Business Communication
|June 14
|Foundation
|P-2
|Fundamentals of Financial and Cost Accounting
|June 14
|Foundation
|P-3
|Fundamentals of Business Mathematics and Statistics
|June 14
|Foundation
|P-4
|Fundamentals of Business Economics and Management
|June 14
|Intermediate
|P-10
|Corporate Accounting and Auditing
|June 14
|Final
|P-18
|Corporate Financial Reporting
|June 15
|Intermediate
|P-07
|Direct and Indirect Taxation
|June 15
|Final
|P-15
|Direct Tax Laws and International Taxation
|June 16
|Intermediate
|P-11
|Financial Management and Business Data Analytics
|June 16
|Final
|P-19
|Indirect Tax Laws and Practice
|June 17
|Intermediate
|P-08
|Cost Accounting
|June 17
|Final
|P-16
|Strategic Cost Management
|June 18
|Intermediate
|P-12
|Management Accounting
|June 18
|Final
|P-20A/B/C
|Elective (SPM & BV / Risk Management / Entrepreneurship)
The CMA Foundation examination will consist of 50 multiple-choice questions carrying a total of 100 marks, with each question worth two marks. There will be no negative marking.
Regarding fees, the Final examination fee is Rs 1,800 for one group and Rs 3,200 for both groups. For the Intermediate course, the fee is Rs 1,500 for one group and Rs 2,800 for two groups. The Foundation examination fee is Rs 1,500.
Pakistan and New Zealand's first T20 World Cup Super 8 match was delayed due to rain after the toss, with Accuweather's prediction of overcast conditions proving true. If the match is abandoned, both teams will have to share points and their chances of reaching the semifinals will be affected. There are no reserve days for Super 8 matches according to ICC rules.