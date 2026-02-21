ICMAI CMA June 2026 Exam Schedule Out: Check important dates here

ICMAI has also released the list of candidates who have passed CMA Foundation exam 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the CMA Foundation result December 2022 on the official website of ICMAI – icmai.in. (Representative Image Express Photo)

ICMAI CMA June 2026 Exam Schedule: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) will commence the Certified Management Accountant (CMA) June 2026 examinations for Foundation, Intermediate and Final courses from June 2026. The institute has released the detailed schedule along with registration deadlines and fee information for eligible candidates.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

Candidates applying for the CMA June 2026 Intermediate and Final examinations can submit their forms without a late fee until April 10, 2026. The application window with a late fee of Rs 500 will remain open till April 17. For the Foundation course, the last date to apply without late fee is April 15, while applications with late fee will be accepted till April 22. Application forms are available on the official website — icmai.in.