ICMAI CMA Inter, Foundation result 2020 released, here’s how to check

ICMAI CMA Inter, Foundation result 2020: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) released the results for the CMA intermediate, final, foundation examinations on March 29. The candidates who had appeared in the recruitment exam can check the result through the websites- examicai.in, examicmai.org.

The merged intermediate and final exams for June and December were conducted from January 3 and 10 in a virtual mode.

ICMAI CMA results 2020: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website of the ICAI — examicai.in or examicmai.org

Step 2: Click on your relevant result link available on the home page of the website

Step 3: A list containing the result of the selected candidates will be displayed

Step 4: Check your roll number and save your result

Step 5: If you wish to see your own individual result then click on “Check your result”, enter your roll number and click on “Submit”

The ICMAI institute

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India conducts examinations every year to qualify candidates who are eligible for functioning as cost accountants and chartered accountants in the country. The Chartered Accountancy (CA) exam of the ICAI is one of the most coveted exams of the country. The exam is attempted by scores of students across the country while roughly less than 20 per cent are able to pass.