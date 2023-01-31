ICMAI CMA Foundation December 2022 result declared; how to check

ICMAI CMA Foundation Result December 2022: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) today announced the CMA Foundation results for December 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the CMA Foundation result December 2022 on the official website of ICMAI – icmai.in.

ICMAI CMA Foundation December Result 2022 : Check how to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICMAI – icmai.in.

Step 2: Under the result section on the website, click on the link ‘Result for December 2022 Foundation Examination”.

Step 3: Click on check online result.

Step 4: Enter the registered identification number and click on ‘view result’.

Step 5: Download and take a print out of the same for further use.

The name of the candidate, roll number, identification number, status of the exam, and total marks are some of the details that will be mentioned on the CMA foundation scorecard. ICMAI conducted the CMA Foundation exam for December 2022 session on January 21.

CMA Foundation paper 1 and 2 consisted of 200 marks and were held from 10 am to 12 noon. Paper 3 and 4 were conducted from 2 pm to 4 pm.