ICMAI CMA Foundation, Intermediate, Final admit card 2019: How to download

ICMAI CMA admit cards 2019: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI), formerly known as the Institute of Cost and Works Accountants (ICWAI), has released the admit card link for the foundation, intermediate and final Certified Management Accounting (CMA) exams 2019. To download the admit card, the candidates have to visit the official website icmai.in. The link is, however, is not functioning, therefore, we suggest candidates to wait and download after some time.The ICMAI exam for foundation course will be held from December 10 to 13, 2018 while Inter and Final will be from December 10 to 17, 2019.

The ICMAI has rescheduled the exam dates for applicants from the Jharkhand region due to the Assembly Elections. The candidates will have to appear for the ICMAI exam on January 7.

ICMAI CMA admit cards 2019: How to download

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘student’ tab

Step 3: You’ll be directed to a new page

Step 4: Click on the ‘examination’ link.

Step 5: Select Foundation / Intermediate / Final link

Step 6: Enter your details and download the CMA admit card

Candidates have to carry their admit cards along with ID card at the exam hall

The foundation examination will be conducted in the offline, descriptive (pen and paper) mode only. Each paper will be of 100 marks and for three hours duration.

