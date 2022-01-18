scorecardresearch
Tuesday, January 18, 2022
ICMAI CMA Foundation 2021 exam result declared; here’s how to check 

The exam was conducted in January 2022, in an online mode amid students’ protest against the online mode of exam and the exam pattern. 

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
January 18, 2022 11:51:42 am
icmai, cma foundation resultsCandidates can access the results form the official ICMAI website-  icmai.in. Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav

ICMAI CMA result 2021: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has released the result for the Cost and Management Accounting (CMA) foundation December 2021 exam. Candidates can access the results form the official ICMAI website-  icmai.in. 

ICMAT CMA Foundation exam 2021 result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official ICMAI website- icmai.in 

Step 2: Click on the ‘Result’ tab and then on the link for ICMAI CMA Foundation 2021 exam result

Step 3: Enter required credentials 

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen 

Step 5: Download the same and maintain a hard copy for further requirement. 

The CMA foundation exam result scorecard will contain details including name of the candidates, roll number, identification number, CMA foundation syllabus year, paper-wise marks for each group of exam, status and total marks obtained.

 

