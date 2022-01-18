ICMAI CMA Foundation 2021 exam result declared; here’s how to check 

January 18, 2022 11:51:42 am
ICMAI CMA result 2021: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has released the result for the Cost and Management Accounting (CMA) foundation December 2021 exam. Candidates can access the results form the official ICMAI website- icmai.in.
The exam was conducted in January 2022, in an online mode amid students’ protest against the online mode of exam and the exam pattern.
ICMAT CMA Foundation exam 2021 result: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official ICMAI website- icmai.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘Result’ tab and then on the link for ICMAI CMA Foundation 2021 exam result
Step 3: Enter required credentials
Step 4: The result will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download the same and maintain a hard copy for further requirement.
The CMA foundation exam result scorecard will contain details including name of the candidates, roll number, identification number, CMA foundation syllabus year, paper-wise marks for each group of exam, status and total marks obtained.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-