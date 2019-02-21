ICMAI CMA December Intermediate, Final, Foundation results 2018 declared, check direct link

ICMAI CMA December results 2018: The results of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) CMA Intermediate, final, foundation results for the exam held in December 2018 have been declared on the official website (icmai.in) on Thursday, February 21. Candidates can log on to the official website to check their results. The exam was held in December this year.

ICMAI CMA results 2018: Here’s how to download

Advertising

Step 1: Log on to the official website of the ICAI — examicai.in or examicmai.org

Step 2: Click on your relevant result link available on the home page of the website

Step 3: A list containing the result of the selected candidates will be displayed

Step 4: Check your roll number and save your result.

Step 5: If you wish to see your own individual result then click on “Check your result”, enter your roll number and click on “Submit”

The ICMAI institute:

Advertising

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India conducts examinations every year to qualify candidates who are eligible for functioning as cost accountants and chartered accountants in the country. The Chartered Accountancy (CA) exam of the ICAI is one of the most coveted exams of the country. The exam is attempted by scores of students across the country while roughly less than 20 per cent are able to pass.