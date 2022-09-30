ICMAI CMA December exam dates announced; check full schedule

The examination will begin from January 5, 2023 and will conclude on January 12, 2023. The intermediate examination (group 1 and 2) will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm and the final exam (group 3 and 4) will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Date and Day Intermediate (Group I) Intermediate (Group II) Final (Group III) Final (Group IV) 05-01-2023 (Thursday) Financial Accounting Corporate Laws & Compliance 06-01-2023 (Friday) Operations Management & Strategic Management Corporate Financial Reporting 07-01-2023 (Saturday) Laws & Ethics Strategic Financial Management 08-01-2023 (Sunday) Cost & Management Accounting and Financial Managemen Indirect Tax Laws & Practice 09-01-2023 (Monday) Direct Taxation Strategic Cost Management – Decision Making 10-01-2023 (Tuesday) Indirect Taxation Cost & Management Audit 11-01-2023 (Wednesday) Cost Accounting Direct Tax Laws and International Taxation 12-01-2023 (Thursday) Company Accounts & Audit Strategic Performance Management and Business Valuation

The fees for one group for intermediate examination is Rs 1200 for domestic and USD 90 for overseas centres. The fees for two groups for intermediate examination is Rs 2400 for domestic and USD 90 for overseas centres.

Meanwhile, the fees for one group for final examination is Rs 1400 for domestic and USD 100 for international centres. The fees for two groups for final examination is Rs 2800 for domestic and USD 100 for international centres.

The application form and fees for candidates appearing in domestic centres should be paid via online mode only. Students opting for international centres have to apply offline and send a demand draft along with the form. The last day to submit the application form is November 5. The result will likely be released by March 17, 2023