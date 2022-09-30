scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 30, 2022

ICMAI CMA December exam dates announced; check full schedule

ICMAI CMA December Exam Dates: The examination time table is available on the official website — icmai.in. The examination will begin from January 5, 2023 and will conclude on January 12, 2023.

The last day to submit the application form is November 5. The rate will likely be out by March 17, 2023.

ICMAI CMA December Exam Dates: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) today released the examination schedule for intermediate and final examination December 2022. The exam date sheet is now available for aspirants at the official website — icmai.in.

The examination will begin from January 5, 2023 and will conclude on January 12, 2023. The intermediate examination (group 1 and 2) will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm and the final exam (group 3 and 4) will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Date and Day Intermediate (Group I) Intermediate (Group II) Final (Group III) Final (Group IV)
05-01-2023 (Thursday) Financial Accounting Corporate Laws & Compliance
06-01-2023 (Friday) Operations Management & Strategic Management Corporate Financial Reporting
07-01-2023 (Saturday) Laws & Ethics  Strategic Financial Management
08-01-2023 (Sunday) Cost & Management Accounting and Financial Managemen Indirect Tax Laws & Practice
09-01-2023 (Monday) Direct Taxation Strategic Cost Management – Decision Making
10-01-2023 (Tuesday) Indirect Taxation Cost & Management Audit
11-01-2023 (Wednesday) Cost Accounting Direct Tax Laws and International Taxation
12-01-2023 (Thursday) Company Accounts & Audit Strategic Performance Management and Business Valuation

The fees for one group for intermediate examination is Rs 1200 for domestic and USD 90 for overseas centres. The fees for two groups for intermediate examination is Rs 2400 for domestic and USD 90 for overseas centres.

Meanwhile, the fees for one group for final examination is Rs 1400 for domestic and USD 100 for international centres. The fees for two groups for final examination is Rs 2800 for domestic and USD 100 for international centres.

The application form and fees for candidates appearing in domestic centres should be paid via online mode only. Students opting for international centres have to apply offline and send a demand draft along with the form. The last day to submit the application form is November 5. The result will likely be released by March 17, 2023

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 30-09-2022 at 03:02:34 pm
