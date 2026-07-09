ICMAI CMA Foundation June 2026 Result Out: How to check, what’s next

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has declared the CMA Foundation June 2026 examination results on July 9. The Foundation examination was conducted on June 14, 2026, with all four papers held in two sessions on the same day. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check and download their scorecards from the official ICMAI result portal using their registration credentials, at icmai.in.

Along with the result, ICMAI has activated the online scorecard link for Foundation candidates. The result contains the candidate’s paper-wise marks and qualifying status. To check the result, candidates will need to log in using their registration/identification number.