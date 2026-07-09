ICMAI CMA Foundation June 2026 Result Out: How to check, what’s next

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has declared the CMA Foundation June 2026 examination results on July 9. The Foundation examination was conducted on June 14, 2026, with all four papers held in two sessions on the same day. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check and download their scorecards from the official ICMAI result portal using their registration credentials, at icmai.in.
Along with the result, ICMAI has activated the online scorecard link for Foundation candidates. The result contains the candidate’s paper-wise marks and qualifying status. To check the result, candidates will need to log in using their registration/identification number.
Step 1: Visit the official ICMAI result portal at icmai.in.
Step 2: Click on the CMA Foundation June 2026 Result link.
Step 3: Enter the registration/identification number in the login window.
Step 4: Submit the details to view the scorecard.
Step 5: Download and print the result for future reference.
The CMA Foundation scorecard will include the candidate’s name, registration number, paper-wise marks, total marks obtained and qualifying status. Candidates should verify all details carefully after downloading the result.
Candidates who qualify the Foundation examination will become eligible to register for the CMA Intermediate course, the next stage of the Cost and Management Accountancy programme. Those who are not satisfied with their marks can also apply for verification of answer sheets within the timeline prescribed by ICMAI after the declaration of results.