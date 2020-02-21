ICMAI CA term-end exams result December 2019 declared: Steps to check marks online

ICMAI result: Check at icmai.in (Representational image) ICMAI result: Check at icmai.in (Representational image)

ICMAI term-end exams result December 2019: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) declared the result for the term-end examination (TEE) conducted in December 2019 today – February 21. Those who appeared for the exam can check their result at the official websites, icmai.in, examicmai.in and examicmai.org.

To pass the exams, candidates need to score at least 40 per cent marks in each paper and aggregate at least 50 per cent of 200 marks out of 400. Candidates can download their pass certificate as well as mark sheet online today. The exams are held in December every year.

ICMAI term-end exams result December 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, examicmai.in

Step 2: Click on the link pass list to check roll number or click on the individual mark link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will appear, download

About ICMAI

The ICMAI was earlier known as Institute of Cost and Works Accountants (ICWAI). It was established in 1944. It is the only recognised statutory professional organisation and licensing body in India specialising exclusively in cost and management accountancy. The institute’s head office is in Kolkata 700 016 and operates through four regional councils each in Kolkata, Chennai, Delhi and Mumbai

