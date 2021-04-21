ICAI CA Foundation June 2021 registration process begins

The last date to register for the CA foundation exam is May 4, 2021.

The Institute of Chartered Accounts of India has started the CA Foundation June 2021 exam registration process on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the website of ICAI on icaiexam.icai.org.

The last date to register for the CA foundation exam is May 4, 2021. Candidates can submit the form with a late fee till May 7.

The CA Foundation exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 24, 2021, and will be concluded by June 30, 2021. The examination will be held in two shifts. Paper 1 and 2 will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm whereas, paper 3 and 4 will be conducted from 2 pm to 4 pm.

How to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI

Step 2: Click on the registration link on the homepage

Step 3: Register with necessary details

Step 4: Login and fill the application form

Step 5: Upload required scanned documents

Step 6: Make the fee payment

Step 7: Submit and take a print out of the confirmation page for further reference

Click here for the direct link to the application page.

The application fee for Indian centres is Rs 1500 whereas, for overseas centres excluding Kathmandu, the fee is $325.